Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Fools Paradise walkthrough.

Fools Paradise is the sixth chapter in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, where Cloud and his company visit the beach after a very intensive boat journey that saw them travel to Costa del Sol. Featuring some relaxing time on the beach alongside a small boss fight, chapter six offers players the chance to unwind while ensuring they progress in the story.

This article will provide a brief walkthrough of Fools Paradise, chapter six of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Fools Paradise: Costa del Sol

Fools Paradise: Costa del Sol (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Trophygamers)

After the cutscene of chapter 5, Blood in the Water, ends, you are given control of Cloud and are asked to head northwest to set out for the town after leaving the dock. An item vendor can be found here that sells Celeris, which is very helpful during fights.

You can find certain traversal devices called Wheelies, which can reward you for several distances covered and offer you four rewards. This region offers a lot of minigames, and you can access a wide variety of shops in Costa del Sol, which are mostly unlocked upon progressing the main story.

A cutscene will commence when you exit the Costa del Sol resort, and you will be asked to follow Johnny, who will take you to his hotel. Once there, go talk to Johnny, who can be found upstairs.

Fools Paradise: Setting out for the beach

Fools Paradise: Setting out for the beach (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Trophygamers)

You must go to Cloud's room to use the stand and then go downstairs and leave the hotel to go into the open world of Costa del Sol. A cutscene will soon trigger, requiring Cloud to get into the proper attire for the Costa del Sol region. To do this, you will require companion cards, which can be obtained from numerous events around the area.

You can head to Pirate's Rampage, where Barret can be found. He has the same ticket as Cloud, which means companion cards can be obtained. There will be a minigame here, where you will need to get 10000 points or more to get the companion card and 15000 for a Materia. Once you use the companion card to get into a more appropriate outfit, head to the beach to trigger the next cutscene.

This will let you go into Tifa's room as Aerith. Next, you can leave the hotel and collect more companion cards by playing minigames like Queen's Blood to choose outfits for Tifa and Aerith. Once the cutscene triggered on the beach ends, you can speak to Hojo to advance the story. Next, you must fight more creatures you last encountered in the previous chapter, and a large boss will appear as your next mighty foe.

Fools Paradise: Dealing with Grasptropod

Fools Paradise: dealing with Grasptropod (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Trophygamers)

This large beast is called Grasptropod, and it is weak to Lightning. It can use attacks like Pulse Blaster, where it will attack with two of its tendrils and then fire electric bolts at you. You can run and dodge or tank the damage, as it will be minor. There will also be an attack called Drill Run, where the Grasptropod will charge at you in a straight line with its tendrils. You can dodge this by moving to either side when it begins the charging animation

Next up, there is an attack called Tentadrill, where the monster will raise its tendrils and continuously stab you in a top-down manner. To dodge this, stay fully clear and away from the Grasptropod. In another attack called Laser Saber, it will fire laser blades which will be followed up by two tendrils spinning numerous times. To avoid taking damage, it is recommended that you keep blocking throughout this whole attack phase.

There is an AOE attack where the Grasptropod will cover itself with a toxic gas cloud called Sublimated Toxin. This is easy to avoid by maintaining a good distance between the boss and yourself. Players must be careful of one particular attack called Subject Retrieval. Here, the boss can fire a projectile, which, upon hitting a party member, will remove them from the lobby for the rest of the fight. Yuffie will come and assist here and promises she will help take down this monster.

As you slowly take its health down to 25%, the Grasptropod will get augmented and get a few new attacks like Breakneck Spin, which resembles Laser Saber, where blocking is still your best bet. There is also a new attack called Disarming Ammo, where the boss takes its tendrils up in the air and shoots projectiles straight down that can explode. Avoid these by staying mobile.

After defeating the Gastropod, you will notice many cloaked figures being approached on the backs of several Johnnys, all captured by projectiles shot by Grasptropod. Yuffie then finally helps decimate the monster and end the fight.

Fools Paradise: Beach time with Yuffie

Fools Paradise: Beach time with Yuffie (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Trophygamers)

After the cutscene, improve relationships with the characters, and you can return to your hotel. You will find Barret upstairs. You can go ahead and tell him that you are ready to go. After this, a cutscene will be triggered, after which you will encounter Yuffie, and she will eventually become a member of your party. This brings chapter six, Fools Paradise in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, to an end.