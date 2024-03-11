Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Blood in the Water walkthrough.

Blood in the Water is the fifth chapter in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and it sees Cloud and the gang get on board a Shinra ship and find their way to Costa Del Sol in hopes of finding Sephiroth. Featuring a Queens Blood card game and a challenging fight with a fearsome foe, chapter five offers a small but exciting segment in the story of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

This article aims to provide a brief walkthrough of Blood in the Water in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Blood in the Water: Queens Blood game

Blood in the Water: Queens Blood game (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Trophygamers)

After you board the Shinra-8 ship from the end of the last chapter, Dawn of a New Era, you are asked to keep a low profile on the deck. Once you get access to roam around the ship's deck, go up a flight of stairs and cut through a hallway to get a cutscene to trigger. Here, you need to talk to your companions, following which, a Queens Blood tournament will occur. Participating in this is essential to the story's progression.

You can relax and play the tournament at ease since winning or losing will not factor into story progression. Furthermore, if you intend to, there is also an option to abandon the tournament, although that will take away any rewards that could've been gotten from the matches. After all the matches are done, you can head to your room to get some rest.

Blood in the Water: Onboard the Shinra-8 vessel

Blood in the Water: Onboard the Shinra-8 vessel (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Trophygamers)

While everybody is resting, an alarm goes off on the ship, waking up Cloud and company. You are asked to follow the instructions given out by the crew members to reach the Captain's Deck. Once out on the deck, you need to battle several waves of enemies, following which you can go down some stairs close to the crew members trying to hide.

After coming down the stairs, you will have to cut across a hallway and battle some necrotic creatures who don't have any weaknesses. You can stagger them and take them out with powerful abilities if necessary. Defeating them will play a cutscene, following which you will need to go down another flight of stairs to reach the cargo hold of the Shinra-8 ship.

After battling a couple more enemies, you can take the stairs on the right end of the cargo hold and walk across a platform to find a group of several more enemies. These are Daemonic entities that are weak to Ice damage. Upon defeating them, go up another flight of stairs to reach a rest stop where you need to gather your energy for an upcoming boss fight.

Blood in the Water: Jenova Emergent

Blood in the Water: Jenova Emergent (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Trophygamers)

As the battle begins, you will need to remember that Jenova Emergent has a lot of ranged hits, and it can damage in an area of effect. It has an attack called Pestilence, which will shoot giant orbs that can track you. Since these orbs are slow, they can be easily avoided.

The monster also has an attack called Vengeance where it can shoot a laser beam. To avoid this, you must constantly move as it locks in after a few moments of aiming.

Pestilential Reckoning is an attack where it can enshroud the arena with a toxic gas and you need to run to the other side of the gas as soon as possible to avoid it. As a player, you must put Jenova into a "pressured state" where you can target its head. Completely depleting the Head's health bar will stagger the monster completely. Upon taking its health bar down to 75% or below, it will become mobile and start shooting more ferociously with its tendrils. Blocking and dodging will be your best friends here.

In its mobile state, Jenova Emergent will perform numerous variations of its laser attack called Torment, Glorious Emanation, and Exaltation. You must be light on your feet and stay mobile to avoid them. Once the beast reaches 25% health or below, it will gain access to a new attack that can charge toward you from any direction and summon several tentacular minions. Keep focussing on the Jenova Emergent, and you will emerge victorious.

After defeating this foul beast, you will get a glimpse of Sephiroth, who brings a warning while the crew and passengers on the ship are told that they can return to their usual activities. This ends our walkthrough of Blood in the Water, Chapter Five in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Check out our other articles on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Fall of a Hero walkthrough || A New Journey Begins walkthrough || Deeper into Darkness walkthrough || How to get overpowered early in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth || All Queens Blood card locations