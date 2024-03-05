Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Fall of a Hero walkthrough

Fall of a Hero is the first chapter of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, where Cloud tells the story of his trip to Nibelheim with Sephiroth five years ago. In this role-playing game (RPG), this mission signifies what’s to come in the story for Cloud and his friends. The game starts with the interlude where a news reporter talks about the destruction laid upon Midgar once Sector Seven collapsed.

Barret, Tifa, Aerith, and Red XIII are injured and taken away in helicopters to Sector Give while Zac helps Cloud escape. Once you fight off the enemies and help Cloud escape, the Fall of a Hero chapter starts. Cloud describes surveying an old reactor in Nibelheim with Sephiroth.

This article explains how to complete Fall of a Hero in the game.

How to complete Fall of a Hero in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Move towards the stairs and reach the crash site

Go towards the stairs (Image via Square Enix)

After the cutscenes, proceed towards the stairs before you. You cannot destroy crates for items in the prologue. Hence, follow the path till you are outside of Midgar. Fight the Shinra soldiers using the Attack and Combo Charge and defeat them. Then, another cutscene will start, and the prologue will end.

Exploring Nibelheim

You must explore Nibelheim (Image via Square Enix)

You will get to control Sephiroth for a brief period. You have to fight against a monster to trigger another cutscene. Thereafter, you will regain control of Cloud.

Interact with the door of Cloud’s old house, and you will get two options. After entering, a brief cutscene featuring Cloud's mother, Claudia, will commence. Once explored, climb the water tower ladder in the middle of the square to trigger another cutscene.

Then, you will receive a prompt to rest at the Nibelheim Inn. Take the ladder to go down and enter the Inn. Head up the stairs, take a right, and look for Sephiroth. Sephiroth comments about the surrounding area, and they call it a night.

Follow Tifa to go to Mount Nibel

Follow Tifa to the mountain (Image via Square Enix)

In the Fall of Hero chapter, you must follow Tifa to the mountain to unlock skills and gather resources. At first, you will encounter two Chimera, and the tutorial will guide you on how to attack them. Once the creatures are defeated, continue along the path, and you will come across two Kyuvilduns.

Defeat them and cross the bridge in front to find Mako deposits. When the Mako jets erupt, a Velociwing will attack you. Tifa will launch kicks against the creature, and you must help her. This is where you will learn to block attacks and use counterattacking measures.

Use the tutorials to defeat the Velociwing. After that, go solo to find the wind Materia. Follow the path and defeat the monsters on your way across the stairs. Go up the stairs, and you will notice the Materia. Climb up the rock wall and claim it.

Then, follow the path until you reach the old Shinra facility. Wait for Sephiroth to open the doors and go inside for the next part of the Fall of a Hero chapter.

Shinra facility in the Fall of a Hero chapter

Defeat the Screamer (Image via Square Enix)

Head inside the Shinra facility and take the stairs in front of you. Turn right to get an orb to power up your Materia. Then, head towards the opposite way and enter the elevator. Once the door opens, you will notice the shadow of a creature, which is later revealed to be a Screamer, whom you must defeat.

Once you defeat the monster, follow the path where it came from. You will notice stairs, go up, and move left to find Mako gas. Then, head right, take the box-shaped purifier, and place it near the gas clouds on the floor. After that, take the elevator again to go up to the surface.

Go through the Southern Ridge

Follow Tifa to the bridge (Image via Square Enix)

Once you exit the elevator, a cutscene starts. When you regain control, follow the path, and you will notice a bridge. While on it, lightning strikes, and you must find another way to reach the reactor. Notice the walls and approach them to climb to the top.

Thereafter, you will come across monsters that you must defeat. You can play as either Cloud or Sephiroth to battle the creatures. After defeating them, go into the cave.

Defeat the Velociwings and move towards the right to find the empowerment Materia. Head to the central chamber and move towards the glowing Mako structure inside the cave. A cutscene will start thereon.

As another Fall of a Hero cutscene ends, you will come across several enemies. Defeat them and follow Tifa's instructions to confront the Materia Guardian.

Materia Guardian boss fight

Fight the Materia Guardian (Image via Square Enix)

Fight the Materia Guardian with the moves you learned in the tutorial. You must evade the attacks and target specific parts of the enemy. The game tutorial will explain how to attack those parts and dodge the monster’s attacks.

You can use Dualblade Dance to inflict lethal damage on the Materia Guardian. Once you get it down to 75% health, a cutscene starts. Switch to Sephiroth and use the Warp to attack the monster’s legs, after which it will collapse to the ground.

Continue to evade the attacks and attack the Materia Guardian till it reaches 25% health. The monster will try to reach the top of the Mako leaking pipe. Use the Double Helix synergy ability to defeat the Materia Guardian once and for all in the Fall of a Hero chapter.

Nibel Mako Reactor

Go to the Nibel Mako Reactor (Image via Square Enix)

Head to the Mako Reactor by taking the elevator at the right once you go up the stairs. Walk towards the large sealed doors that automatically open as you go near it. Find the ladder and go down. Cross the walkway, and another cutscene will start.

After that, walk to the back of the room to turn the valve. A cutscene appears where Sephiroth explains that the reactor makes artificial Materia monsters. This signifies the "Fall of a Hero" to be Sephiroth.

Find Sephiroth in the Shinra Manor

Sephiroth in Final Fantasy Rebirth (Image via Square Enix)

In another cutscene of the Fall of a Hero chapter, Cloud explains what happened when they returned to Nibelheim. After the cutscene ends, take the stairs and interact with the mayor. Exit the Nibelheim Inn and follow the villagers to the Mount Nibel path. Turn left and go straight till you reach the Shinra Manor.

Enter the Manor and go left to find a button to open the elevator. Use it to go down and head straight across the open room. Move towards the left to find Sephiroth in the library.

Follow Tifa to end the Fall of a Hero chapter

Interact with Tifa to end the Fall of a Hero chapter (Image via Square Enix)

After the cutscenes, Cloud will return to the present day. Follow Tifa and interact with her on the balcony. It will trigger another cutscene. Then, head back to the room. This will end the Fall of a Hero chapter in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

That concludes our walkthrough on the Fall of a Hero chapter in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You can also check out our other guides:

