How to unlock Phoenix in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Phoenix in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the twelve Materia within the title, representing formidable mythical entities that can be summoned in battle to eliminate foes. These creatures bestow periodic enhancements upon your character, providing offensive and defensive capabilities. Among these Materia, Phoenix Materia reigns supreme, boasting unparalleled abilities that tip the scales of battle in your favor.

Unlocking these powerful Materia typically entails advancing through the main campaign and reaching specific chapters. However, acquiring Phoenix demands a distinct approach. You must engage in a challenging boss battle against the creature and emerge victorious to unlock it. For detailed instructions on accessing Phoenix in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, please review the guidelines below.

How to get Phoenix in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Defeat the creature in the Combat Simulator (Image via Square Enix)

To acquire the Phoenix in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you must overcome the formidable creature within the Combat Simulator. However, this challenge isn't accessible from the beginning of the game. Progress through your main campaign until you reach Chapter 4, which will take you to the Junon Region. Upon reaching this point, the boss encounter against the creature will be unlocked within the Combat Simulator.

Navigate to the Combat Simulator and select the battle called "Summon Entity: Phoenix." Prepare yourself for a challenging fight against Pheonix, as strategic prowess is essential. Analyze the creature's tactics and carefully plan your own. Throughout the battle, maintain a safe distance to preserve your HP as Phoenix unleashes devastating area-of-effect attacks.

You can adapt your position accordingly to avoid damage. After skillfully dodging attacks and executing your own, Phoenix will be defeated and added to your Materia collection, granting you the ability to summon it in future battles.

What are the abilities of Phoenix in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Skills of Phoenix in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via X/@finalfantasyvii)

The Phoenix in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a fiery entity, utilizing a variety of powerful elemental fire attacks to deal significant damage to its foes. Its arsenal includes:

Crimson Rondure: This attack sees the Phoenix launching elemental fire from the ground towards its target, dealing damage upon impact.

Arise: A devastating dash attack where the Phoenix charges toward its target with immense force.

Reraise: This attack involves the Phoenix summoning fiery projectiles to strike its enemies.

Rebirth Flame: The Phoenix's ultimate move, unleashing a colossal wave of fire that inflicts massive area-of-effect damage, serving as its finishing move.

That was all about the Phoenix and its capabilities within Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Alongside the Phoenix, various other Materias are awaiting unlocking in the game. Notably, there's a formidable Materia named Titan. Unleashing this entity bestows significant battlefield support. For further insights into Titan and its acquisition, refer to the article here.