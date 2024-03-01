How to beat Phoenix in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Phoenix in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the most powerful, useful summoning materia in the game. Giving players temporary access to spells like Reraise and Arise can be the difference between victory and defeat across the many challenging bosses of this game. You can unlock this powerful summon in Chapter 4, but make sure to do it before wrapping up events of that section of FF7 Rebirth - it might be a while before you can return to the former Republic of Junon.

However, if you want to get the most out of the Phoenix in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, we’ve got exactly what you need to know. The Phoenix is powerful, but many of its attacks are easy to evade.

Disclaimer: This article features minor spoilers for Chapter 4 of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Tips for beating Phoenix in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

This map shows where you need to go for Divine Intel. (Image via Square Enix)

Like the Titan boss in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Phoenix is one summon connected to a region of the game. When you arrive in the Junon region, you’ll gain access to fighting this summon anytime you speak with Chadley.

However, don’t do it yet. In addition to weakening the boss, collecting Divine Intel will also grant additional abilities to the summon when you activate it. You can see the Divine Intel locations on the map above. You will need the local chocobo as well, so do that first.

The Phoenix can be an incredibly frustrating force in the game, though. When the fight starts, it casts Flame of Life, which creates three orbs tethered to the boss. It then casts Breath of Creation to turn one of those into a random enemy from the region. As long as that enemy is alive, this boss is immune to all damage.

The Assess information for Phoenix. (Image via Square Enix)

Focus those enemies down and resume fighting Phoenix. If you can deal it enough damage while it casts Empowering Flame, you can also pressure this boss. You want to avoid the boss casting it twice - I didn’t see what happened as a result because I defeated the boss entirely too quickly.

It also uses easy-to-avoid fire attacks like Rending Talons, Flaming Geyser, Incandescent Burst, and Crimson Emanation. Avoid these while defeating the summoned enemies, and immediately resume fighting Phoenix. As I got it towards a staggered state, it began to cast Rebirth Flame.

At this point, the boss is easy to defeat. (Image via Square Enix)

I did not get to see what this did, but I assume it will be a full heal. This was cast around 40-50% HP, but since I staggered it, the ability was canceled. Once staggered, pound it with any limit breaks or hard-hitting attacks you have.

In my case, I used Cross Slash on Cloud, and the boss died before the stagger ended. It’s also recommended to use any non-fire Synergy Abilities you’ve unlocked in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's Folio System now. Once Phoenix has been bested, you’ll unlock its materia for future use in other battles.

