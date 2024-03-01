How to unlock Fast Travel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Unlocking Fast Travel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a top priority for players due to the game's expansive world, encompassing diverse regions with considerable distances between them. Navigating on foot across such vast terrain is daunting, underscoring the necessity of Fast Travel. However, Fast Travel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth operates uniquely compared to other titles featuring this mechanic.

To access Fast Travel, players must first fulfill specific tasks. These tasks are assigned by NPCs within particular regions, necessitating interaction with them. Players can conveniently travel to different destinations after completing the tasks assigned by NPCs in each region.

For detailed insights into the mechanics and functionality of Fast Travel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, refer to the information provided below.

How to Fast Travel different places in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Complete the quest Stuck in a Rut (Image via YouTube/ FP Good Game)

Unlocking Fast Travel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth becomes possible once you venture into the Junon region. Upon reaching this area during the main campaign, you'll come across a Ranch where you'll meet its owner, Gabe.

Gabe, an elderly man adorned with tattoos, will offer you a job when interacting with him. You'll have the choice to either accept or decline his request. Opting to take on the task will initiate a quest named "Stuck in a Rut."

In "Stuck in a Rut," your objective is to procure three sets of materials: A Carriage Wheel, Carriage Bed, and Carriage Brace. Once you gather these items, Gabe will utilize them to repair the Chocobo Carriage.

Upon completion of the repairs, Fast Travel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth becomes accessible. Conclude the quest by returning to the Ranch and interacting with Gabe.

Journeying to Bill's Ranch from your current location requires 300 Gil (Image via YouTube/ FP Good Game)

With your Chocobo Carriage ready, "Stuck in a Rut" concludes. You'll then need to engage with the Ranch Hand near the Chocobo Carriage. Interacting with him will present you with a map featuring nearby destinations for Fast Travel. Utilizing the Chocobo Carriage for Fast Travel necessitates a specific amount of Gil.

For instance, as depicted in the above image, traveling to Bill's Ranch from your current location requires 300 Gil. Like "Stuck in a Rut," additional Chocobo-related quests across various regions must be completed to unlock Fast Travel using the Chocobo.

Other ways to Fast Travel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You can also restore your HP and MP (Image via YouTube/ IsaacCraftFTW123)

You'll encounter various points marked as Chocobo Stops during your campaign journey. These are locations where you can summon a Chocobo for fast travel to different parts of the game world.

However, before utilizing them, you need to restore these stops by setting up Chocobo stands, after which they become operational.

One noteworthy aspect of these Chocobo Stops is their ability to restore your HP and MP fully. You must utilize the cushions on the benches at these stops to achieve this. By resting there, your depleted HP and MP will be completely replenished.

Check out other articles here:

Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth open world? || All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Chapters