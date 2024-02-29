How to easily complete Livestock's Bane in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Livestock’s Bane in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the early-game sidequests you’ll pick up in the Grasslands region. This is a mission for Red XIII and will thus positively increase your relationship with him. The final boss of this mission can be tricky, but with luck and a little skill, you can get past it safe and sound. Most of this mission revolves around tracking a fiend down, but since you have a chocobo now, it should be a simple enough matter.

The sidequest Livestock’s Bane in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth also introduces players to just how important the chocobo’s tracking abilities are. Whether you’re doing it for items, side quests, or to unlock new crafting patterns, do not neglect this useful in-game feature.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s early game.

Steps to complete Livestock’s Bane in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

1) Head to where Oliver’s Livestock were attacked and look for clues

Red XIII can't do it alone this time (Image via Square Enix)

You can complete Livestock’s Bane in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth whenever you return to Kalm. This means you must escape the city first. Once you can come back, head to the bulletin board to unlock this story. If you pull it up on the map, you can see that you potentially have a fast travel near Oliver’s farm.

Take it, and go talk to the farmer, who has reported that a fiend has been chomping away at his livestock. Unfortunately, despite Red XIII’s impressive tracking skills, he can’t do the job. Thankfully, the chocobo Piko can help.

2) Summon Piko and use him to search for the trail

It's a bit of a long trek, but follow your nose (Image via Square Enix)

The next step in Livestock’s Bane in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth involves using the chocobo. By holding up the d-pad, it can sense the trail and give you something to follow. The game will give you a golden trail to follow, so take the path it gives you. If monsters are in the way, you can fight them or get out of the way.

Occasionally, you’ll come to the end of the path and have to use Piko’s scent ability again to pick the trail back up for Livestock’s Bane in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. There are also many crafting materials along the way, in case you want to craft some items using Item Transmutation.

3) Dispatch the fiend that has been preying on Oliver’s livestock

Don't rush in on this enemy, he'll make you pay for it (Image via Square Enix)

The trail ends down by the water, where a powerful wolf fiend waits to do battle. It’s recommended that you’re at least level 18 for this battle for Livestock’s Bane in Final Fantasy 7. This is the only required fight for the sidequest, but it’s certainly the hardest fight you’ve likely seen to this point in the game.

Known as White Terror, this wolf is fast and repeatedly drops powerful charge attacks. However, I didn’t pay enough attention to the Assess details, so the fight was much harder. If you want to Pressure this foe, deal it damage, or perhaps most importantly, block its attacks. It has no weaknesses and is very aggressive.

It’s recommended to spend plenty of time blocking to run his energy down. His attacks, like Spinning Strike and Earsplitting Howl, are incredibly dangerous. Once he’s pressured, you can use Cloud’s Focused Thrust to swiftly build Stagger.

The most dangerous attack is the Earsplitting Howl. If you get hit once, it will continually hit you with fire attacks. When it begins, make sure to start blocking.

4) Return to Oliver and inform him the fiend has been dealt with

This concludes one of the first sidequests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix)

Once you’ve defeated the fiend, return to Oliver and report that the fiend has been bested. Red XIII is disappointed that he couldn’t track the scent, but he does get rewarded with delicious meat. Outside of that, you’ll receive the following rewards to wrap up Livestock’s Peril in Final Fantasy 7:

Owl Bracer

Relationship change with Red XIII

10 Party EXP

400 EXP

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is now available exclusively on PlayStation 5. You can read our full, in-depth review here.