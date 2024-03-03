How to unlock upgrade Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Players familiar with Summon upgrades from the original FF7 are curious about upgrading Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Although the process is different, players can still upgrade certain ones nonetheless. However, unlike the original FF7, Summon Materia upgrading in FF7 Rebirth doesn't let players use them more often in battles. The upgrades, however, help strengthen the Summon with new abilities and increased power.

This article will go over how a player can upgrade Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

How to upgrade Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Divine Intel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix || YouTube/FP Good Game)

To upgrade the Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, players need to go to each open-world region and find Divine Sanctuaries. These sanctuaries are linked to the Summon Materia attainable from that specific region's combat simulator. Each particular Divine Sanctuary has a rhythm mini-game.

Therefore, note the particular points:

Each open-world region has three Divine Sanctuaries corresponding to the Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth earned there.

Locate these shrines and interact with them to participate in a memory/rhythm mini-game.

Completing the mini-game successfully rewards you with Divine Intelligence for that specific Summon.

After you've acquired all three pieces of Divine Intel for a Summon, go to Chadley's Combat Simulator.

Select the Summon Materia, which can be upgraded in that particular region, and select "Upgrade".

To get through a Divine Sanctuary puzzle, players must first memorize a series of button activations displayed on the screen. Focusing on the rhythm, button order, and beginning location of the initial symbol, players should be able to memorize them. Even if they don't, there is no limit to how many times players may retry, so it's more about when than whether they do it correctly.

The mini-game which needs to be completed in order to gather Divine Intel. (Image via Square Enix/ YouTube-FP Good Game)

Among the seven regions in the open world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, there are Divine Intel locations in six of these. Other than the Meridian Ocean, all six regions have three Divine Intel locations that players can find.

Players need to note that:

Only Summons gained via the Chadley Combat Simulator can be improved.

Starting Summons and DLC Summons are locked at level one.

Upgrading Summons is optional. However, it provides advantages such as simpler unlocking and enhanced abilities.

Check out our other articles on FF7 Rebirth:

What are whispers in FF7 Rebirth || How to get Leviathan and Ramuh in FF7 Rebirth