Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Dawn of a New Era walkthrough.

Dawn of a New Era is the fourth chapter in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, where Cloud and his company reach Junon as the party once again faces Shinra and his soldiers. Cloud and the gang also come face-to-face with certain Wutai members during this chapter. Awaiting many adventures, mini-games, and boss fights, chapter four offers a lot of story-telling and action packed into an exciting segment.

To assist players, this guide provides a brief walkthrough of Dawn of a New Era in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Dawn of a New Era: Exploring Junon

Dawn of a New Era: Exploring Junon (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Trophygamers)

Just like at the start of the Grasslands region, you can explore Junon after exiting the tunnels in Chapter 3 Deeper into the Darkness. You can find Chocobos to tame or activate the towers around this area to benefit further from exploring this region.

After the exploration is done, head towards the town. As you get closer, a cutscene is triggered. Then, talk to Tifa, Barret, and Aerith to progress in the story.

You must then enter an inn with a fishing sign above the door where you can talk to the innkeeper and head towards the docks to investigate an emergency.

Dawn of a New Era: Terror of the Deep

Dawn of a New Era: Terror of the Deep (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Trophygamers)

At the dock, you will come face-to-face with the Terror of the Deep. This creature needs to be hit with ranged attacks, as melee hits are very hard to land. Keep in mind that Terror of the Deep can imprison your party members, making you unable to use them in battle. Instead, to break them out, use magic abilities on the water cell that imprisons a party member.

You must stagger the Terror of the Deep to deal massive amounts of damage and take it down. Lighting damage will be very effective against Terror of the Deep.

Save all Synergy skills and Limit breaks for the later part of the fight when the beast can be hit with melee attacks. This will ensure that you beat the Terror of the Deep without much difficulty.

Dawn of a New Era: Go back to Yuffie

Dawn of a New Era: Go back to Yuffie (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Trophygamers)

After the fight, go back to check Yuffie's condition as she took some hits when chased by the monster. After checking on her and coming across a cutscene, head back to the inn to get some rest and proceed further into the story.

Then, head towards Aerith's door and eavesdrop on the conversation. Optionally, knocking and going inside the room after Aerith closes the door can help improve the relationship with everyone inside by talking to them.

You can now head to the second floor, where Cloud's room is, as this will trigger a cutscene. Thereafter, exit the room to go back outside the inn. There will be another short cutscene, which will finally provide access to the fast travel mechanic to go anywhere in the open world. You will also unlock many side quests related to this Junon region, after which you can head down to the docks.

Dawn of a New Era: Riding a Dolphin

Dawn of a New Era: Riding a Dolphin (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Trophygamers)

This part of the walkthrough comes after heading down to the docks and talking to Priscilla. She will ask you to get the help of Mr Dolphin, who can assist Cloud and the gang in reaching the upper city. You can now drop down into the water body and get to the starting line, at which point you can grab the dolphin and steer it around the track.

You need to steer the dolphin to hit as many beach balls as possible. At the end of the race, there will be a prompt that will land Cloud on a platform. You can now lower the tanker platform so the rest of the party can join. Then, Cloud and his company will be able to progress further in the story of the Junon Parade.

Dawn of a New Era: The Junon Parade

Dawn of a New Era: The Junon Parade (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Trophygamers)

After getting onto a tanker, a cutscene plays, showing Shinra being welcomed by his army of soldiers. Then, cut across hallways and access a terminal. Next, a cutscene will play wherein Barret and Red XIII leave the party. Following this, you will come across spare uniforms which will start a Parade mini-game that you can attempt as many times as you want.

After the mini-game is done, search for all groups of members of the Seventh Infantry. Finding everyone will grant you a trophy, after which you can speak to the commander and tell her that you are ready. This will initiate the Parade mini-game in FF 7 Rebirth, where, as a player, you need to accumulate 100k points in total.

After the parade, you will take control of Yuffie to climb over some platforms and reach a ladder. Then, traverse along a clock and get to the other side of the scaffolding. Reaching the top will trigger a cutscene where Yuffie needs to play a small mini-game, following which you can take control of Cloud and a small band of soldiers that fight side by side.

After going through elevators and balconies, deal with the Shinra soldiers along the way to come across a rest stop. Make sure you use it, as the next boss fight will be challenging.

Dawn of a New Era: Fighting Roche

Dawn of a New Era: Fighting Roche (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Trophygamers)

Finally, the boss fight arrives, and you will notice that Roche is riding his bike at a high speed during the battle. Perfect blocks and dodging are very important during this battle, as the blocks will bring Roche to a temporary pause.

Roche will keep trying to drive by and slice, which you need to avoid. Roche can use an attack called Loose Voltage, which means certain circles in the ground need to be avoided. Then, there is an attack called Crash and Burn, where Roche will launch himself and his bike into the air and crash down on you. To avoid this, you need to use a perfect block.

After you bring his HP down to 75% or below, his Crash and Burn will also have a big AOE of electric shock as he hits the ground after launch. During the later stage of the boss fight, he can launch several missile-like projectiles that can target the player automatically.

You need to stagger Roche to have an easy time landing hits on him and then use all the strong abilities at your disposal to bring him down. After a cutscene that plays upon his defeat, you will be able to take an elevator and group up with the rest of the party. Following this, you can cross a bridge to finally end the current chapter.

Check out our other articles on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Fall of a Hero walkthrough || A New Journey Begins walkthrough || Deeper into Darkness walkthrough || Queens Blood explained || All Queens Blood card locations || How to get overpowered early || Best early-game Materia