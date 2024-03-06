Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth A New Journey Begins walkthrough.

A New Journey Begins is the second chapter in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and mainly has players venture into the Grasslands after leaving the lands of Kalm. They escape Shinra's soldiers while trying to chase down Sephiroth. In this chapter, players acquire Chocobo and have to engage in a boss fight at the end. Beating it lets gamers proceed to Chapter 3.

This article aims to provide a brief walkthrough of A New Journey in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

A New Journey Begins: Day off in Kalm

A New Journey Begins: Day off in Kalm (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-ChucksLucks)

After the chapter begins, you will be given your first opportunity to claim any game bonus or DLCs you might've gotten for preordering the title or having its deluxe edition. These can be accessed via the Escape menu under the Systems tab.

After that, you'll head down to the lobby, and the hotel manager, Broden, will give you a message from Barret that you have the day off and should get your gear up to date. The manager will recommend a weapons dealer and ask you to visit a bookshop to learn more about Folios.

After these are done, you will be asked to meet up with Aerith on the clock tower. This will trigger a cutscene and mark the end of this section.

A New Journey Begins: Evading Shinra soldiers

A New Journey Begins: Evading Shinra soldiers (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-ChucksLucks)

In the aforementioned cutscene, it is seen that Shinra has surrounded Kalm with soldiers and helicopters as Aerith asks you to come back down to the first floor. You can use a pole and go back outside. After another small cinematic sequence, you will be asked to follow Broden and climb up over the Shinra soldiers nearby using a ladder.

At the top, you can move across a narrow wooden platform and use a pole to go back down and meet with Broden again. Follow Broden into the inn to use a secret passage and regroup with the rest of your party. After going down the secret passage with the debris that Barret tackles, you can finally open a door to get to the Grasslands.

A New Journey Begins: Exploring the Grasslands

A New Journey Begins: Exploring the Grasslands (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-ChucksLucks)

At this point, the open world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is made available for exploration. But to proceed with the story, make your way to a farm called Oliver's Farm. You will learn about this objective thanks to an orange pin that gets placed in that location when you arrive in the Grasslands.

Talk to the farmer near the bench, and he will tell you about an abandoned dock near a swamp where you can take refuge from the Shinra soldiers. While heading to the dock, you will fight some creatures and run into Bill. This individual helped your party get into Kalm. He confirms that the dock is the best option to hide for now. After this, you can head to the red barn and talk to Billy.

Billy will ask you to track down a missing Chocobo who is named Piko, who will be awarded to you as a reward for locating it. Talking to Chloe will get you some Gyshal Crystals that can be used to lure Piko.

A New Journey Begins: Finding the Chocobo named Piko

A New Journey Begins: Finding the Chocobo named Piko (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-ChucksLucks)

You can now leave the ranch and go towards the left of it to find some footprints of a Chocobo, along with tufts of feathers. After you follow these tracks closely, the game will trigger a cutscene. Subsequently, you'll enter a mini-game where you will be able to sneak up to Piko while hiding from all the Chocobo around it. This mini-game can be retried if you mess up.

You must move to the tall grass right in front and roll toward the first Chocobo while staying behind it. The creature won't turn around. The second Chocobo is the one that will walk around and can spot you easily. Wait until the creature has its back turned and roll towards the next section of tall grass that you see. When you reach this part, a checkpoint will be triggered.

While the wild Chocobos fall asleep, pick up a nearby rock and hurl it behind Piko. As it turns around, you can slowly creep up to it to mount and calm it down. This will let you capture Piko, after which a cutscene will be played, and you will return to the ranch.

A New Journey Begins: Chadley shows up

A New Journey Begins: Chadley shows up (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-ChucksLucks)

Upon exiting the barn in the Ranch, you will go outside and come face to face with a mysterious voice calling to you. This is Chadley, a familiar face from Final Fantasy 7 Remake who is a cyborg and a research assistant to Professor Hojo. He will ask you to go and reactivate some towers that will help in surveying the surrounding area.

These towers are the equivalent of synchronization points in Assassin's Creed, and reactivating them will help you, as you'll get more information about the map from them. Once a few towers have been reactivated, Chadley will be able to give you research tasks and help you by allowing you to unlock some Titan Materia.

A New Journey Begins: Riding a Chocobo

A New Journey Begins: Riding a Chocobo (Image via Square Enix/ YouTube-ChucksLucks)

Upon returning to the barn, Billy will tell you that Piko is ready to be called via a whistle known as the Chocowhistle. Now, you will be shown a tutorial on how to ride a Chocobo. After this, you will start a mini-game, where you must run the Chocobo through some checkpoints and finish a race. This is a simple loop around the ranch. Finishing the race will advance the story.

Upon completing this race, you will unlock the ability to return to Kalm for side quests and also get the ability to Fast Travel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Go to the southwest side of the map towards the abandoned dock while riding Piko and head into the swamp water.

Riding down the watery path will trigger a cinematic sequence where Sephiroth is spotted, and all of a sudden, Midgardsormr will emerge to start a boss fight.

A New Journey Begins: Midgardsormr

A New Journey Begins: Midgardsormr (Image via Square Enix/ YouTube-ChucksLucks)

This massive serpent is a creature that players can recall from the original Final Fantasy 7. In general, you are recommended to avoid and dodge all the normal attacks of this giant serpent. Do note that the weakness of this creature is Ice but it is resistant to fire.

Attacks like Headbutt are easy to avoid, as the entity will bow down, and players can use that animation to track it and move away. Remember to dodge Devour, as it does a lot of damage. Midgardsormr can be seen pulling back before thrashing forward at you.

Snap is a bite attack from above that has a long wind-up animation so make sure to dodge it; the execution of this move is very swift. Feast is another attack of Midgardsormr uses that sees it perform Devour and Snap together. This boss also has an attack called Sweep. When used, the creature sweeps its tail in a complete circle. It is recommended that players get out of this AOE's way before it hits them.

As this entity's HP drops below 90%, you will be asked to focus attacks on its head by your party member. This is when it will start casting a move called Toxic Waters, and you need to make sure that you don't step close to this serpent before the water becomes a normal color again.

When players hit this serpent's head with Blizzard, that will trigger a cinematic during the battle. Subsequently, gamers need to get as far away from this entity as possible to avoid its Fiery Breath attack.

Midgardsormr will then go down into the water and come up, swallowing a party member of yours. Damage the serpent enough, and it will spit them out. Players are recommended to keep attacking the serpent's head whenever it is possible to target it.

When its HP is low enough, that will trigger another cinematic that ends with the surrounding trees catching fire. After the boss' HP goes down to 0, it can be seen taking Cloud and diving into the water. However, Sephiroth comes around and beats the giant serpent.

As Cloud is still drowning in the water, Sephiroth disappears once again and Cloud is woken up by Aerith calling him. As the party members spot the cloaked figures walking into a dark cavern they decide to follow it, which brings Chapter 2: A New Journey Begins in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to a close.

