Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to complete the Absence of a Sign

Absence of a Sign is another side quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that you will need to complete if you are looking to romance Aerith in the Gold Saucer challenge. It’s one of the many quests that you encounter much later on in the game, only after you have visited the Cosmo Canyon.

The recommended level for the mission is 38. Hence, it’s best to tackle the quest once Cloud and his party have reached the designated milestone.

The quest's objective will be to go to a few locations on the map and then take a picture. The photo needs to be in line with the picture that you have obtained for the quest. However, they do not need to be a perfect match for you to complete the objective.

Today’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide will go over some of the things that you will need to do to complete the Absence of a Sign.

How to easily complete the Absence of a Sign in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

After you have obtained the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Absence of a Sign quest from the Cosmo Canyon Community Board, here are a few things you will need to do next:

Make your way to the Skywatcher at the Planetology Assembly and talk to Caesar. He will provide you with a few photographs. The task is to go to each of the three locations and take a picture of the same thing but a bit up close. The images do not need to perfectly sync with the photograph to complete the quest.

The locations of the Phenomenon will be located on the map. However, the spot from where you will need to capture the photos is not explained by the game. So you will have to explore a fair bit around the location to find the right spot.

However, the search can be made easier if you look for a Reapertail. The correct spots around the objective are guarded by a Reapertail, so you will know you are at the right area once you spot one.

So just beat the Reapertail and line up the shot to bring it as close to the original photograph as possible.

Once you have all three photos, bring them back to Caesar to complete the Absence of a Sign in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Rewards for completing Absence of a Sign in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Once you complete the Absence of a Sign in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you will receive the following:

1,600 EXP Gained

10 Party EXP Gained

Deeper bond with Aerith

The Absence of a Sign is one of the requisites for completing the Aerith Gold Saucer challenge.