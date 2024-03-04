Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to complete The Pursuit of Perfection

The Pursuit of Perfection is one of the many side quests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that you can complete to deepen your bond with Barret. You can start the quest by interacting with the Community Noticeboard, which is located in Gongaga.

However, do keep in mind that the recommended level for this is 31, so it’s wise to boot up the mission only after you have reached that milestone with Cloud and his party. The main objective of the side mission is to get your hands on Draconic Ore, which Izo’s Smithery needs.

The quest is a bit tricky to complete, which is why many players are struggling to finish it. Today’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide will go over some of the things that you will need to do to complete The Pursuit of Perfection.

How to easily complete the Pursuit of Perfection in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Expand Tweet

Once you start the Pursuit of Perfection side quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, here are a few things you will need to do:

Make your way to Izo’s Smithery located to the northeast of Gongaga village. There, speak to the weaponsmith who will give you Izo’s Map. Izo wants to create the ultimate weapon, and for him to achieve his goal, you will need to provide him with the necessary materials for Draconite Ores.

The map will help you locate the location of the Draconite Deposits. To reach it, you will be required to make your way back from where you reached the Smithery, then head left. You will spot a tree with a hole in it.

Make your way around the tree until you reach a broken monument with a lantern inside. Then, take a left from the fork and head down until you reach a tree by a cliff. The tree is pretty big, so it’s hard to miss.

As you approach the tree, you will be ambushed by four Daggerwings. Defeat them, and you will notice some blue crystals in the area. You will need to harvest them to get Draconic Ore.

There will also be a rope there. Take it to the next area, where you will find even more Draconite deposits. Harvest all of them.

Expand Tweet

Once you have harvested enough ores, make your way back to Izo and interact with him. You will now have completed The Pursuit of Perfection side quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and improved your bond with Barret.