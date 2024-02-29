How to easily complete Missing: Mr. Birdie in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Missing: Mr. Birdie in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the side quests players can take part in while in the Corel region. Players will be tasked with finding a missing bird in this side quest involving Barret. However, this bird is going to be very familiar to the party already. Wrapping this quest up will take a little work and just a bit of combat, but it won’t be hard. However, it will require the player to do just a little item crafting.

We’ll go over everything you need to know about Missing: Mr. Birdie in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth without showing a specific video of the encounter. That way, you won’t be spoiled by any major cutscenes. While we do go over the quest itself, watching and experiencing it will still be more or less spoiler-free.

Disclaimer: This article features minor spoilers for Chapter 9 of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Steps to complete Missing: Mr. Birdie in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

1) Speak with Mr. Birdie’s buddies for the details and craft the bird traps

Here's where the quest locations are (Image via Square Enix)

After speaking to the children in Corel for Missing: Mr. Birdie in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you’ll realize you need to set some bird traps. However, if you haven’t been exploring Corel already, you may not have the pattern for these yet. It does require spending some time with the Item Transmuter system. If you’ve done some of the side quests in Costa Del Sol, you may have already found the Excavation Intel you need.

Provided in the above screenshot is where you can find the Excavation Intel for Missing: Mr. Birdie in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Just complete that, and you should be able to craft the Bird Traps. You need to make three, each requiring the following items:

5x Sage

3x Mist Seeds

3x Marjoram

I could craft mine at Item Transmuter Level 8, so it shouldn’t be a difficult task for anyone. Then, go place them in the world.

2) Place the traps in the Old Republic Birdhouses

You'll come back to these in the same order (Image via Square Enix)

The first trap I placed was nearby. If you have the Outcast Underpass fast travel point, you can quickly get here for Missing: Mr. Birdie in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Just run to the quest marker, climb up the rocks, and place the trap in the tree. You can see all three locations in the image above, so repeat the process. All of these locations are very easy to spot.

3) Return to the Old Republic Birdhouses to see if the bird is caught

The fights for the first two traps are not serious (Image via Square Enix)

Go back to the first trap you set, and you’ll see it has a green quest marker. You’ll find a pair of Cyclone Drake enemies here—they aren’t especially difficult to fight. Use wind on these to help weaken and defeat them. Then, check the second trap you set. This spot will have a few Cactrots waiting for you. They’re fast and hard to hit, but just keep wailing on them and avoid 1,000 Needles.

At the final bird trap, you’ll find the familiar bird for Missing: Mr. Birdie in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You’ll also find a gigantic blue bomb looking for a snack. The Gigant Bomb is your foe here, and as you can see in the Assess information, it’s weak to Ice, Immune to wind, and absorbs fire.

This is the hardest fight of the quest - beware, Massive Explosion! (Image via Square Enix)

When it uses Inflame, hit it hard with lots of Ice attacks to pressure it and make it easier to stagger. However, when it’s low on HP, it will self-destruct, so get back in time. It has some pretty dangerous attacks like Incendiary Rain, but using Radiant Ward+Cold Front on Aerith can make it pretty trivial to deal with.

4) Return to the children and confirm that the bird has made it back safely

Wrap up the quest, get your rewards, and move on (Image via Square Enix)

Once you see the cute cutscene for Missing: Mr. Birdie, return to Corel and bring the bird back to the kids of the mining town. It’s a pretty heartwarming moment for Barret in his hometown, so take the time to appreciate it. You will then receive the following rewards:

Relationship change with Barret

10 Party EXP

1,100 EXP

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is now available exclusively on PlayStation 5. You can learn more about Square Enix’s latest masterpiece in our spoiler-free review.