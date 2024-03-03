Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to complete Stuck in a Rut

Stuck in a Rut is one of the many side missions that you will come across in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It’s part of Aerith’s Golden Saucer questline, and you will obtain it in Junon from the Grasslands area.

To start Stuck in a Rut, you will need to talk to Gabe at the Junon Chocobo Ranch. The NPC will task you to obtain some parts from the local Wainwright. While it’s not too complicated a task, the process of getting to the Wainwright is a bit tricky, and many players seem to be struggling with it.

Today’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide will therefore go over some of the things that you will be required to do to complete the Stuck in a Rut side quest.

How to complete Stuck in a Rut in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To complete Stuck in a Rut in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, here are a few things you will need to do:

1) Make your way to the Wainwright's house

After accepting the quest, you will need to first make sure that you have obtained the black Chocobo. To get your hands on one, make your way to the nearest Chocobo Intel spot in the area and use the minecarts to get close to it.

You will be able to activate the minecarts there by throwing rocks at the switches that control them.

2) Gather the required materials

Once you have the Black Chocobo, use it to vertically climb up the walls that are joined to the Wainwright's place. After an interaction with the NPC, he will give you a rough sketch of where you will get what you are looking for.

The first material can be obtained from the area that is directly to the north of the location where you found Belle.

The Second Set will be to the north of the first one. You can spot a dilapidated building there which is housing what you need.

The final one is to the East of Angler’s Storage. Find a big tower and sneak into it through a hole in the fence. You will find what you need here.

3) Make your way back to the NPCs

Once you have the required materials, head back to the Wainwright and he will make the item that Gabe needs. Once you have that, return to Gabe to complete the Stuck in a Rut side quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Rewards for completing Stuck in a Rut in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Once you have rounded out the missions, you will receive the following:

10x mellow oak

!x queensguard bangle

10 party EXP

200 EXP

A deepened relationship with Aerith.

It’s one of the core missions of the Aerith Gold Saucer challenge in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.