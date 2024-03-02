Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to complete Calling All Frogs

Calling All Frogs is one of the many side quests that you will get to complete in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. However, the mission is a bit peculiar and tricky because it will turn Cloud and his party into frogs.

You will then have to complete a series of mini-games successfully to get the quest over with. This mission is a nice little throwback to the PlayStation 1 game, but there are many in the community who are struggling a fair bit to complete it.

Today’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide will go over some of the steps you can take to complete the Calling All Frogs side mission.

How to complete Calling All Frogs side mission in Final Fantasy 7

Cloud and party get turned into frogs (Image via Square Enix)

To start the mission, you will first be required to visit the Community Noticeboard in Junon. Now, make your way to the lower section of the settlement until you reach the quest destination. This will trigger a cutscene, where Cloud and his Party will automatically get turned into frogs.

The next objective will be to fight Capparwires. Here are some tips to beat the enemy:

Make the most of the Leapfrog ability. This is because the Capparwires will not take much damage from basic attacks.

The goal of this quest is to fill up the bar of the ATB guage and then use the Leapfrog ability to take the enemy down.

Once you have beaten all of them, make your way back to Finn, where he will ask Cloud to play a game of Jumpfrog with him.

Jumpfrog is a new mini-game in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, where you will need to avoid the spinning beams and try to stay on a platform for as long as possible. Beams are not the only thing that you need to take care of, as the ground will also start giving away soon while the beams themselves speed up.

If you stay on the platform for 30 seconds, you will automatically win the challenge. While it’s seemingly not too difficult, it might take multiple attempts before you are accustomed to it.

Survive 30 seconds in Jumpfrog (Image via Square Enix)

Here are some tips to make completing the Jumpfrog easier in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Don’t move around too much on the platform. Being stationary is one of the best ways of making it easier.

Notice how the beams move. Try planning out a strategy that makes it so that the two beams don’t pass at the same time.

Patience is the name of the game, so don’t try to pull off anything too fancy. Surviving the 30-seconds is easier said than done.

Once you have reached the time limit, the mini-game will be over, and you will have successfully completed the Calling All Frogs side quest. As a quest reward, you will receive 10 Party EXP, 500 EXP, and an improved bond with Tifa.