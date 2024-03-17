Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Those Left Behind walkthrough.

Following the somewhat relaxing beach day of the previous chapter, players in this seventh chapter of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Those Left Behind will finally be able to explore other areas of Costa del Sol. Featuring plenty of exploration and several boss fights, the seventh chapter will get players back into unsafe terrains like the Mines and Corel Mako reactor in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

This article aims to provide a brief walkthrough of Those Left Behind, the seventh chapter in the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth story.

Those Left Behind: Heading to Mt. Corel

Those Left Behind: Heading to Mt. Corel (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Trophygamers)

After the events of the last chapter, Fools Paradise, players must head to Mt. Corel, at which point fast travel to Junon becomes available. There are some side quests here alongside towers to activate.

Go to the spot with the blue diamond marking once you are ready to head to Mt. Corel and arrive at a hiking trail. This will trigger a cutscene, following which you will reach a rest stop where you can find Materia in a chest.

Traveling a little down the trail, you will need to climb a wall that has a Yuffie and Barret picture right next to it. You will see another similar picture of the two. After climbing up next to it, you will reach a trail sign beside which there is a bridge that needs to be crossed.

Once you reach a gate with a Shinra logo, go through it and enter a tunnel with another drawing. There will be a rest stop close by, which will help before the next boss fight.

Those Left Behind: Battle the Custom Valkyrie

Those Left Behind: Battle the Custom Valkyrie (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Trophygamers)

Custom Valkyrie is a large mechanical flying robot that you must fight next. It is weak to lightning damage and wind damage. Keep in mind that after using a lot of fire attacks, it will need to take a break to cool down. This is your chance to take this foe down.

Stay clear of a few things, like its Laser Canon that can aim at party members or an AOE gas that can apply debuffs. Staying far away is your best bet for both of these attacks.

Using attacks like Flame Jet, Firewheel, and Aileron Roll, keep moving and stay light on your feet if you want to survive. Stay alive and wait for the Cooling Protocol, where it will remain unresponsive to unleash synergy abilities and Limit breaks to destroy it.

Those Left Behind: Corel Mako reactor

Those Left Behind: Corel Mako reactor (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Trophygamers)

After a few cutscenes following the defeat of the Custom Valkyrie, you play as Zack. Answer the door and follow Elmyra to find Aerith, after which another cutscene is triggered. Then, use a control panel to gain access to stairs beyond the helipad and keep heading up to regroup with your party.

Follow the road that leads to the remains of the Corel Mark reactor. Another cutscene will trigger; you will then find all the cloaked figures. Then, follow Yuffie.

After another cutscene, follow Barret to an elevator and head down. In this next area, go through a tunnel and up some stairs to trigger a cutscene, after which you will take control of Yuffie alongside Tifa and Barret. The three head to a control room through the mines.

Those Left Behind: Into the Mines

Those Left Behind: Into the Mines (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Trophygamers)

In the upcoming mines section, Yuffie will be able to use her weapon to clear out pathways being blocked by obstacles and destroy certain boxes. There will also be rope pathways that she can open up. Barret will hand Yuffie a grappling hook that she can use to get across spots that show up with a circle button marker.

Head towards a conveyor belt, which can be used to proceed to the next area. To the left of an elevator is a grappling hook spot. Cross it to turn around and find a grappling hook spot that is unavailable. Move around until a triangle appears; Yuffie will throw her weapon, making grappling possible.

Next, head to the control panel to activate the elevator, after which you will join your party. Then, go to a tower where Yuffie can destroy boxes to get useful items.

Head towards a zipline after crossing ramps to find a ladder. Then, upon reaching a tunnel entrance, you will find some enemies you can kill. Continuing through it, you will come across a rest stop, allowing you to gather some energy.

From this next station, you need to climb a walk and cross a platform, where you can use Yuffie's weapon to unlock a ladder and head down the area that had four grappling hook spots.

Keep moving past the grappling hook spots until you find a conveyor belt that leads to the next floor, where another conveyor belt can be found alongside some enemies that need to be killed. Keep using grappling hook points to reach another rest stop, which will be very important due to the boss fight coming up next.

Those Left Behind: Battle the Gigatrice

Those Left Behind: Battle the Gigatrice (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Trophygamers)

When facing the quadruple-winged monster, make sure to use fire damage, as Gigatrice is weak to it. This boss can use fire attacks, so beware. It can swoop down with its claws using an attack called Double Talon Rake, where dodging it during the swooping animation will save you from its claws.

It can use AOE wind explosives when using Aero and Aerora attacks. Stay mobile to avoid them.

Gigatrice will swoop down and drag its massive body across the ground with another move called Gliding Harrier. Dodging to either side as soon as the beast comes close to the ground will help you avoid any damage. In another one of its attacks, called Petrifying Breath, this giant aviary beast will remain air-bound while releasing a streak of flames.

When its HP decreases to 75% or less, it will set up tornado attacks that stay in one place, so watch the battleground. Keep using her Yuffie and fiery attacks to chip down Gigatrice. Upon defeating it, it will fly away.

Those Left Behind: To the Gold Saucer

Those Left Behind: To the Gold Saucer (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Trophygamers)

After Gigatrice is defeated, you can improve your relationship with either Barret or Yuffie based on your choice. Go to the control panel and find the game will shift focus to the other half of the party, who are walking along tracks, killing enemies along the way.

You will have the option to improve your relationship with either Yuffie or Barret. As you progress through the tracks, you will find a shack where a control panel can be found. The panel will switch control to Yuffie, where this half of the party can interact with a minecart and ride it while using Barret to destroy boxes stationary on the sides of the cart.

Regroup with the rest of the party, after which you will go into town to meet Dr Shieran. After a cutscene, Dr. Shieran reveals who the cloaked figures are and where they are heading. Then, head out to find a Ropeway that is revealed to be the path to Gold Saucer in FF7, bringing this chapter to an end and serving as the main goal for the next.