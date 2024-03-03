Who is Zack Fair in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Character history, connections to Aerith, and more explored

Zack Fair in Final Fantasy 7 has remained one of the most important characters throughout the game's re-releases and spin-offs. Although he was only mentioned briefly and played a very minor role in the original FF7, it was his decisions and sacrifice that ultimately led Cloud Strife to become the hero. Zack Fair's role has been altered in the ongoing Remake trilogy, and newcomers to the franchise might wonder who this mysterious black-haired SOLDIER is.

If you are interested in learning about Zack Fair in Final Fantasy 7, this article will piece together all the available information and give you the answers you're searching for.

Note: This article dives into heavy spoilers regarding the plot of Final Fantasy 7, Remake, Rebirth, and Crisis Core. Viewer discretion is advised.

Who is Zack Fair in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Sephiroth and Zack Fair in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. (Image via Square Enix)

Zack Fair joined Shinra's forces to follow his dream of becoming a great hero like the legendary Sephiroth. Under the tutelage of Angeal Hewley, he became a first-class SOLDIER and eventually inherited his mentor's Buster Sword. Zack was quite popular with the ladies but ultimately fell in love with the flower girl, Aerith.

During his journey, he befriended Cloud Strife, a low-ranked Shinra gunner, and they bond over being from villages out of Midgar. This led them to share an unbreakable friendship and mutual feeling of comradery toward each other. Their mission will eventually lead them to the village of Nibelheim, which marks a turning point in the story for both Cloud and Zack Fair in Final Fantasy 7.

While investigating the Shinra MAKO facility under the leadership of Sephiroth, Zack uncovers the truth behind the SOLDIER program, and this revelation causes Sephiroth to go mad. Doctor Hojo, the man behind the experiments, locks up Cloud and Zack and injects them with Jenova cells in an attempt to turn them into Sephiroth clones.

The death of Zack Fair in Final Fantasy 7 Crisis Core. (Image via Square Enix/ Shirrako on YouTube)

Hojo's attempt fails, allowing the pair of Cloud and Zack Fair in Final Fantasy 7 to escape the facility. However, a squad of Shinra gunmen is dispatched to hunt them down. Zack hides the unconscious Cloud and faces the Shinra forces alone, where they mortally wound him. In his final breath, Zack entrusts Cloud with the Buster Sword and his legacy.

This ended the story of Zack Fair in Final Fantasy 7's Crisis Core spin-off, and he is mentioned briefly in the original FF7.

What is the relationship between Aerith and Zack Fair in Final Fantasy 7 and the Remake trilogy?

Aertith Gainsborough and Zack Fair in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. (Image via Square Enix)

Aerith and Zack loved each other but couldn't be together because of the latter's job as a Shinra operative. The same story is kept in the Remake trilogy, with slight alterations. At the end of 2020's Final Fantasy 7 Remake, it was revealed that both Cloud and Zack survived the confrontation with Shinra forces.

Zack and Cloud survive the final confrontation with Shinra Forces. (Image via Square Enix/Rajman Gaming HD on YouTube)

During the story of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you will learn that multiple timelines lead to different outcomes for each character in the story. This is how Zack Fair was able to survive the events of Crisis Core in the Remake. However, a slight deviation in the timeline means that the Planet is doomed, so it activates its defense mechanism called Whispers to ensure every event follows its natural course and the story continues as the original Final Fantasy 7.

While we will not discuss every narrative event that occurs in the latest game, the last time you will see Zack Fair is when the Whispers in Final Fantasy 7 take him back to his original timeline.

Here, it is revealed that this timeline is ending, and the black-haired SOLDIER is left standing against the meteor alone. It is unclear if Zack was able to escape his fate, as the game ends on a cliffhanger, setting up the third and last Final Fantasy 7 Remake title.

