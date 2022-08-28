Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier: How to play as Sephiroth in Variant Mode

Ahead of Season 4, which is set to go live on September 1, 2022, Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier has introduced a new Variant Mode, allowing fans to play the game as some of the most notorious antagonists from the Final Fantasy franchise.

The mode is only available till the end of this month, August 31, 2022, and for a limited time, players will be able to enjoy the game with the following Final Fantasy characters:

Cactuar

Bomb

Slug-Ray

Bahamut

Sephiroth

The Variant Mode in Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier represents these characters exactly how they were portrayed in the games. Mechanically, they play out in the same way, and players will get to employ the use of each of their explosive abilities to wipe out an entire area in the blink of an eye.

Sephiroth, in particular, will be able to glide around the map and use his Masamune to slash through his enemies. He can also call forth a comet from the sky to deal significant AOE damage while at the same time teleporting above his enemies to get executions.

Today’s guide will therefore deal with how players can play as the fabled antagonist in Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier.

How to play as Sephiroth in Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier

To be able to play as Sephiroth in Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, players will first need to:

Navigate to the Game Mode tab and then choose the Current Event that is going on. The event is Variant Mode, and upon clicking it, they will be able to go through all the characters they can play as, with Sephiroth being one of the options.

However, to be able to play as the Variant Team in matchmaking, players will first be required to get their hands on some Variant Team Tickets. They will be able to do either by playing matches as a Candidate Team, fighting against the variants, inflicting 100 or more damage in a match, playing a game to the very end without quitting, or playing a game without placing a checkmark.

Players will only be able to earn the Varian tickets from the Variant Mode, and fans will only be allowed to carry a total of 10 Variant Team Tickets at one time. Fans who are booting up the Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier mode and wish to play as a Variant with a party of friends will require the entire party to have five Variant tickets to ensure priority as the Variant team.

Moreover, there might be moments that, even without the use of tickets, players can still end up on the Variant team. During such cases, they will be able to play as Sephiroth as well if they have chosen him when queuing up for the game.

Players will only be able to play as the Final Fantasy antagonist for a limited period of time, as the Variant Mode event will be coming to an end on August 31, 2022.

Edited by R. Elahi