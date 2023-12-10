Final Fantasy XVI Echoes of the Fallen DLC: How to defeat Angra Mainyu

Final Fantasy XVI received the first of its two expansions, Echoes of the Fallen, a few days ago on December 8, 2023. The most recent DLC includes extra content such as weapons, gear, new chapters, and spectacular boss encounters. The new boss fights, however, are fairly difficult, and you must be quick-witted to prevent your adventure in Valisthea from ending before you reach its climax.

Angra Mainyu is one of the newly added bosses in the game and can be considered one of the most challenging foes in the game. This article will provide an insight on how to defeat this boss in Final Fantasy XVI.

Tips and tricks to defeat Angra Mainyu in Final Fantasy XVI Echoes of the Fallen

This boss is located inside the Sagespire tower (Image via Square Enix)

Angra Mainyu is one of many bosses Clive Rosfeld faces during the story of Echoes of the Fallen. This entity is spherical in shape and has two wings protruding from its back. Other notable features are its long limbs, twisted horns, pointy tail, glowing eyes, and veins.

This enemy also has a luminous crystal stuck on its head. When Clive sees it, he tells his companions that the crystal might be worthless, like the ones inside the monsters they've slain so far while exploring the Sagespire tower.

Avoid the red beams (Image via Square Enix)

Here are a few pointers to overcome this foe in Final Fantasy XVI:

Angra Mainyu boasts high defense and offensive abilities. Breaking its bar to make it vulnerable will take a while.

Use magical attacks to deal as much damage as you can to both its health and defense bars.

Use ice and electric spells to stun it and get a few seconds of breathing room.

Positioning is essential. Remember to dodge its attacks. Angra Mainyu will occasionally summon gigantic orbs that explode after a few seconds. Avoid them at all costs.

Gigaflare is also a great skill to damage the boss. But be careful when using it.

As the image above depicts, when Angra Mainyu uses this attack, dodge it and stay clear of the red area. This is one of its most devastating moves and could kill you instantly

Once you stagger it, go all out. Use your most offensive abilities to deal as much damage as you can.

The boss will eventually recover from the stagger. Once it does, dodge the laser it summons and, again, avoid the red area.

It will repeat this attack a few more times throughout the battle. Dodge the lasers and incoming projectiles and try not to go on the offensive during these stages.

Repeat these steps and time your attacks correctly, and you should be able to defeat Angra Mainyu and continue exploring the Sagespire tower during the campaign of Final Fantasy XVI Echoes of the Fallen.

