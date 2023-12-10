Final Fantasy XVI Echoes of the Fallen DLC: How to defeat Omega?

Final Fantasy XVI's first story, DLC Echoes of the Fallen, features some truly challenging boss fights. While the DLC is quite brief, clocking in at roughly a couple of hours at best, it doesn't fail to deliver meaningful and fun boss fights. The final boss of Sagespire, Omega, is arguably the toughest challenge the game has to offer.

Omega, much like other Eikon battles in Final Fantasy XVI, is a multi-phase boss fight, with each phase ramping up the battle's difficulty significantly. While the boss might look quite a lot intimidating, defeating it isn't as difficult as it seems. In terms of pure difficulty, Omega is around the same level as Ultimalius or Svarog.

However, with the right set of accessories and a powerful enough weapon, you can easily defeat Omega. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat Omega in Final Fantasy XVI Echoes of the Fallen DLC.

How to easily defeat Omega in Final Fantasy XVI Echoes of the Fallen DLC

Omega, an "artificial Eikon" and the final boss of Echoes of the Fallen DLC, comes equipped with a host of powerful attacks and tricks up its sleeves. Much like the previous Eikon bosses in the base game, the battle against Omega is divided into multiple different phases, each being triggered at certain HP thresholds.

The first phase is relatively easy to manage, obviously. Still, the final three (yes, it's a four-phase boss fight) can be quite tricky, especially if you're low on consumables or are playing the DLC on Final Fantasy mode.

As such, by the time you get to start Final Fantasy XVI's Echoes of the Fallen DLC, you should've amassed a fairly powerful arsenal of weapons and Eikon abilities. I played the DLC on my Final Fantasy mode save and found it quite enjoyable, especially with the stagger-heavy build I went for.

Here's a breakdown of the build I used for this boss fight:

Build used for Echoes of the Fallen DLC. (Image via Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5, Sportskeeda)

I used a level 92 build for the DLC, with Odin, Bahamut, and Shiva, and focused more on building up stagger damage. Having played and finished the game on Final Fantasy mode, I also had access to Ultima Weapon. However, if you're playing on base difficulty, I highly recommend using the DLC weapons or even the Buster Sword.

With the build aspect being sorted, here are a few tips that should help you easily defeat Omega in Final Fantasy XVI Echoes of the Fallen:

Omega, across all its phases, has three main attacks that it will use frequently. The first is a homing laser beam, the second is a multi-laser attack, and the last one, and probably the most deadly one, is the tracking laser grid, which, if not dodged at the right time, can be fatal.

Fortunately, with the Berserker Ring equipped, you can easily dodge most of the boss' attacks. You can also equip the Ring of Timely Focus to help you with dodges, but remember to edit your loadout before entering the boss fight, as you cannot make changes to your arsenal.

The second and third phases are quite similar, with the latter phase adding more aggression and a new aerial attack, which you will need to dodge to avoid taking fatal damage. The best way to deal with the second and third phases is to focus more on dodging attacks than going toward offense.

I highly recommend having Odin and Shiva as your Eikons. While Bahamut is optional, you do want to keep Gigaflare. I found Odin's Zantetsuken and Shiva's Diamond Dust to be super effective against Omega.

Once you defeat Omega, you will be treated to a lengthy cutscene that concludes Final Fantasy XVI's Echoes of the Fallen DLC. You also get the Omega Weapon Reforged as the reward for defeating Omega, alongside a good chunk of experience (XP).