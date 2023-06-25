Should you play Final Fantasy 16 on Final Fantasy mode?

The Final Fantasy series has never shied away from challenging combat scenarios, and the latest mainline entry, Final Fantasy 16, is not an exception to that rule. In fact, some might say, it is arguably one of the most challenging offerings yet. This is due to the inclusion of the game's hardest difficulty, aptly titled Final Fantasy mode.

Although Final Fantasy 16 initially gives players only two difficulty modes to choose from, Story or Action, completing the title once in either of these will allow them to start their "New Game+" playthrough on the hardest difficulty. However, with the many accessibility features on offer, is it really a challenge?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Does Final Fantasy 16 feel too easy even on the Final Fantasy mode?

The Final Fantasy mode not only makes the enemies more tankier than in the base diffulties, but also adds new foes in certain chapters, increasing their aggression as well as base attack power. It is important to note that the game is already quite challenging on the standard difficulty (Action mode), especially if you are not using any of the Timely Rings acccessories.

Final Fantasy 16 has been marketed as one of the most accessible games in the franchise to date, and for the most part, that remains to be true. Although it shifts focus from the series' traditional turn-based combat system for real-time action, it still retains the core gameplay features and esthetics that you would expect from a mainline game.

For players who may not be experienced with real-time action combat or don't want to deal with the hassle of having to memorize button inputs and combo strings, there are multiple accessibilty options in form of the Timely Rings. These allow for modification of certain aspects of the game's combat, from slowing down time before getting hit to automating Clive's combos.

The Timely Rings basically allow you to bypass any difficulty you may face during combat, allowing you to immerse yourself into the story. If you want the challenge of a more hands-on combat system, learn and master each of Clive's combos as well as Eikonic abilities. Further, you can simply choose to not use any of the Timely Rings, which makes the game significantly more challenging.

This stays true for all difficulty presets, including the Final Fantasy mode. You can make the game as tough or as easy as you want simply by equipping or unequipping the Timely Ring accessories. This feature has been hailed as a fantastic addition for those who may not be too keen on real-time combat.

