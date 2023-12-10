Final Fantasy XVI Echoes of the Fallen DLC: How to defeat Sigma?

Final Fantasy XVI Echoes of the Fallen DLC features some of the toughest boss fights in the entire game, even surpassing the likes of Ultimalius, Liquid Flame, King Behemoth, and Svarog from the base game. Among the handful of new bosses added with Echoes of the Fallen is Sigma, a non-elemental variant of Liquid Flame.

Although it lacks the spectacle, plot significance, and elemental affinity of its fiery counterpart (Liquid Flame), it has sheer strength and ferocity to make up for it. Sigma is easily the most agile enemy in the entirety of Final Fantasy XVI, far surpassing anything you might've faced in the base game.

While the boss' swift movement and a wide arsenal of attacks can overwhelm you quite easily, defeating it isn't an impossible task, even in Final Fantasy mode. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat Sigma in Final Fantasy XVI Echoes of the Fallen DLC.

How to easily defeat Sigma in Final Fantasy XVI Echoes of the Fallen DLC?

Sigma serves as the very first boss of Final Fantasy XVI's Echoes of the Fallen DLC. The boss fight isn't particularly challenging, especially if you're equipped with end-game gear, weapons, and abilities. However, if you're playing in Final Fantasy mode or aren't appropriately equipped for the boss fight, it can get a bit overwhelming.

Fortunately, having a stagger-focused build helps a ton against Sigma. Having completed the DLC on Final Fantasy mode, I found Shiva's Diamond Dust and Odin's Zantetsuken to be the best offensive options in this battle. The former essentially annihilates Sigma's stagger bar.

Build used for the Sigma boss fight (Screenshot via Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5, Sportskeeda)

Here are a few tips that should help you easily defeat Sigma in Final Fantasy XVI Echoes of the Fallen DLC:

And once the boss is stunned, using Zantetsuken after raking up at least 1.5-times damage multiplier followed by either Judgement Bolt (maxed out) and/or Gigaflare can easily allow you to deal upwards of 250,000 damage to the boss. Repeating this combo twice can help you easily defeat Sigma in no time.

The build I used was a combination of Odin, Bahamut, and Shiva, with Ultima Weapons, as well as Berserker Ring and Genji Gloves for bonus damage. Most of Sigma's attacks are identical to that of Liquid Flame, barring the transformation phase. Instead of turning into different creatures, Sigma sticks to using fast melee attacks and AOE.

The best tactic to use against this boss is to rely on the defensive and only attack with Eikonic abilities. Start with Diamond Dust, and once the boss is semi-stunned, charge Odin's Dancing Steel to quickly get Zantetsuken to level 5.

Use Gigaflare, Mesmerize, and Impulse to deplete the rest of the stagger bar, and once the boss gets staggered, quickly follow up with another round of Dancing Steel to get the damage multiplier to 1.5 or above, and follow up with the more powerful Eikonic abilities.

While Sigma doesn't come close to the difficulty thresholds of the DLC's final boss, Omega, it does give you a taste of what to expect from Echoes of the Fallen in terms of combat challenges.