Finer Miner Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, Rewards and More

Every week, developers release a new set of troop challenges in Clash of Clans, where players must use a specific troop in multiplayer battles to unlock Bullseye-like magic items, battle banner tokens, resources, and experience points. The latest set of in-game troop challenges includes Finer Miner, Bullseye, Hog Heaven, and Ignite & Fire challenges.

The Finer Miner challenge is the latest challenge in which players must use Miners in multiplayer battle attacking strategies to unlock special rewards. Players must complete the challenge by August 22 to unlock all the rewards.

In this article, we will explore the Finer Miner challenge in Clash of Clans, its rewards, and best attacking strategies.

Latest in-game troop challenges in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Today's events: Finer Miner and Giant's Titanic Strength! Which one are you most excited about?



Train Miners and Giants at a discount, and win 2x Resource Potions and 2x Power Potions respectively when you complete the event challenges! Today's events: Finer Miner and Giant's Titanic Strength! Which one are you most excited about? Train Miners and Giants at a discount, and win 2x Resource Potions and 2x Power Potions respectively when you complete the event challenges! https://t.co/IcdtY29bEF

The Finer Miner challenge is a special in-game challenge based on the Miner troop. Players must use Miner troops to win multiplayer battles and unlock rewards like magic books, magic items, and experience points.

The in-game description of the Finer Miner challenge in Clash of Clans is as follows:

"Fine-tune your Miner attacks and dig your way to earning useful rewards when you use Miner during this event!"

Miner is an elixir troop that can be unlocked by players once they upgrade the elixir barracks to level 12, which requires the town hall level 10. It is a troop unit with moderate damage and low health. Miners have the rare ability to bury themselves underground and traverse obstacles.

Traps do not set off as Miners go underground; instead, they are set off when Miners ascend to attack a building. They are unaffected by defenses while underground, making them unstoppable while moving and creating funnels.

To fulfill the Finer Miner challenge, players must use the necessary amount of Miners in cooperative games. The number of Miners needed will depend on the Town Hall's status. Players should utilize at least 10 Miners, for instance, in Town Hall 13, to overcome their opponents in multiplayer battles.

By the end of the challenge, those who have won 10 multiplayer matches with Miners will get a range of rewards, including one resource potion and 400 experience points. One of the best magic items in the game is the resource potion, which temporarily increases all resource collectors' production for the day.

Best-attacking strategies for the Finer Miner challenge

The Finer Miner challenge gives players a variety of ways to attack in order to succeed. Miners can be used as front troops to breach defenses or to support other troops in an attacking playstyle. The following are some typical Miner assault techniques in Clash of Clans multiplayer matches:

Defensive buildings can be cleared out using miners and GoWipe as a support team. Destroying defenses can also be aided by using a golem as a tank. Miners can assist in dismantling the defenses.

Additionally, players can combine their healing spells with Mass Miner attacking techniques. It is an effective offensive tactic since it destroys both structures and fortifications with ease. Before using Miners, players must defeat the opponent's clan castle troops.

Finally, the Finer Miner challenge in Clash of Clans is a good way to earn experience points and resource potion. Players must use good Miner attacking strategies to complete the challenge by August 22.

