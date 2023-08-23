Fishing Game: Genshin Impact quest location and guide

Fishing Game is a short Genshin Impact quest that you shouldn't have too much trouble clearing. The main difficulty lies in finding where to start it. After all, it's a Hidden World Quest. There is no prerequisite that you must complete to get started. Just go to Merusea Village and find an NPC named Iara to begin this brief quest.

It should only take you about a minute to complete everything. The rewards of the quest include 20 Primogems, 25,000 Mora, and a Strange Part. You will need a Strange Part to either repair Seymour in the There Will Come Soft Rains quest or exchange this item with Xana for some free rewards.

Where to begin Fishing Game quest in Genshin Impact

This is where you can start Fishing Game in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Since there are no requirements, you can just head to Merusea Village to get started with this Genshin Impact quest. Head southwest of the Teleport Waypoint here and go past the waterfalls. You should eventually spot a Melusine with a fishing rod near some water and rocks. An image of that description can be seen in the following section of this guide.

This is the NPC you must talk to (Image via HoYoverse)

Speaking to Iara will involve a brief conversation about outsiders and why she's fishing in this remote location. Paimon will devise the idea of using bait to lure out whatever sea creature Iara thinks is near her.

Use the 'Place' option to spread the bait (Image via HoYoverse)

This next part is easy since the next objective is literally right in front of Iara. Approach the yellow glowing spot and select the 'Place' option. Some bait will automatically be thrown in the water. Wait a few seconds so a Ball Octopus spawns, which is hard to miss once that happens.

There is only one more objective left to do in Genshin Impact's Fishing Game.

Finishing up Fishing Game

You just need to defeat it (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeating the Ball Octopus should be extremely easy. Once that's done, you just need to proceed through a few dialogue options with iara to finish Fishing Game for the following rewards:

20 Primogems

25,000 Mora

1x Strange Part

150 Adventure EXP

20 Fontaine Reputation EXP

Fishing Game is a great quest to complete if you wish to farm Fontaine Reputation EXP since everything is done so quickly.

Genshin Impact Strange Part use

This is the Melusine who accepts spare Strange Parts (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Travelers who just obtained the Strange Part in Genshin Impact might wonder what to do with it. If you have already completed There Will Come Soft Rains, you would have some surplus Strange parts. Complete the Blue Longing of Heart and Moon quest, then speak to Serene to unlock Xana's store.

This is what this Melusine offers:

One stock of 10x Beryl Conch

One stock of 10x Romaritime Flower

Two stocks of 10x Transoceanic Pearl

Two stocks of 10x Meshing Gear

Two stocks of 10x Rift Cores

Two stocks of 2x Guide to Equity

One stock of 1x Enigmatic Page (XIII)

Each item above costs a single Strange Part. Remember that Fishing Game gives you one upon completion.

Poll : Do you like easy quests in Genshin Impact that only take up a minute of your time, or do you prefer content that takes over 10 minutes? I love super short quests! I prefer longer quests with more content in them. 0 votes