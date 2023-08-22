The Lone Phantom Sail: Genshin Impact quest guide and location

The Lone Phantom Sail is a Fontaine quest that Genshin Impact players can do after completing Hey, This Isn't Pumpkin Soup. That prerequisite can easily be done in a few minutes by talking to Verenata in Merusea Village. Once you complete it, make your way to "A Lonely Place." Ahes should speak to you if you get nearby, so approach the Melusine and talk to the NPC.

You can easily reach this location by using the southern Merusea Village Teleport Waypoint and then entering the nearby pink wormhole that says "A Lonely Place." Doing so will put you a few feet away from Ahes. The following guide will explore the rest of The Lone Phantom Sail in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact quest guide: The Lone Phantom Sail

This is where you start The Lone Phantom Sail quest in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Your protagonist will speak to Ahes about the ghost ship they saw in Hey, This Isn't Pumpkin Soup. After the conversation is over, you will unlock a quest objective that states, "Go to the place that Ahes mentioned." It's northeast of the Elton Trench Teleport Waypoint.

Teleport there and swim to the marked location on the map.

This is where you need to go (Image via HoYoverse)

Once Genshin Impact players make their way to the conch near shown above, they should get a quest objective telling them to speak to Ahes. That NPC is right next to the conch. Ahes talks about tuning the conch, which was supposedly used for the military back in the day.

You will get a few dialogue options. This guide starts with the shortest one, so select that.

Use the conches to send a signal

Absorb this Xenochromatic Blubberbeast's power (Image via HoYoverse)

If you don't already have the Xenochromatic Blubberbeast's Elemental Skill, there is one swimming around slightly north of the conch. Here are some important notes for Genshin Impact players to remember:

Pressing the Elemental Skill counts as a short note

Holding the Elemental Skill counts as a long note

Now that you have the Xenochromatic Blubberbeast's Elemental Skill, it's time to use it on the conch.

An example of a long note (Image via HoYoverse)

Now it's time to activate the conch, then do the following variations of the Xenochromatic Blubberbeast's Elemental Skill toward the conch:

Hold Press Hold

Doing this will start a cutscene where Ahes and the Traveler see a ship underwater, but Paimon cannot. The next objective of Genshin Impact's The Lone Phantom Sail is "Follow the phantom that has appeared."

Follow the phantom that has appeared

Just keep following its current location (Image via HoYoverse)

This step isn't hard. Just keep moving to a few different locations where the ghost ship keeps spawning. Afterward, talk to Ahes. A brief conversation will happen before unlocking The Lone Phantom Sail's next objective.

Investigate the area of interest

The first area to explore (Image via HoYoverse)

The first spot to visit is right near Ahes. Just go north a bit and investigate the boxes. The results will be inconclusive, but you will now be 1/3 done with this objective.

This is the next spot to visit (Image via HoYoverse)

Head south a bit and look for a wooden crate near some metal shipwreck, as pictured above. Investigate this spot for more dialogue with Ahes.

This is close to the second spot (Image via HoYoverse)

Slightly west of the last location are more crates near a shipwreck. Just investigate the spot shown above to be done with the "Investigate the area of interest" portion of The Lone Phantom Sail in Genshin Impact.

Talk to Ahes again and choose the shortest dialogue option once more.

Use the conches to send the signal again

It's the same deal as before (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players who chose the shortest option again just need to perform the Xenochromatic Blubberbeast's Elemental Skill in the following order:

Long (Hold) Short (Press) Long (Hold)

After that, follow the ghost ship once more to proceed with The Lone Phantom Sail quest. You will eventually end up at a beach for the next objective.

Look for clues near the wreck

This is where the clue is (Image via HoYoverse)

The clue is right next to you after the cutscene ends. It's a Navigation Log in a wooden barrel, as shown above. Interact with it to read some text, then Paimon will speak for a bit. Some Rifthounds will appear, so defeat them to proceed with Genshin Impact's The Lone Phantom Sail quest.

You will then be told to investigate a strange item. It's marked on the map, so go there and interact with that spot. After some lengthy dialogue about Captain Basil happens, Genshin Impact players will finally be done with The Lone Phantom Sail. Your rewards are:

40 Primogems

20,000 Mora

3x Hero's Wit

3x Mystic Enhancement Ore

1x Strange Part

300 Adventure EXP

20 Fontaine Reputation EXP

You need four Strange Parts to fix Seymour in There Will Come Soft Rains, so completing this quest will help get you closer to that goal.

