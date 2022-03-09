Five cards to help make a budget Drytron deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

One downside to the major meta decks is that they can be incredibly expensive to build in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Unfortunately, most of the most powerful cards are high-rarity, leading to players having fewer of those resources.

Fortunately, there are budget options for any deck, and today’s deck of choice is the Drytron Fairy deck, one of the most powerful in the game right now.

What cards can help Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel players build Drytron?

These budget options will help players replace some of the staple cards in their deck that they don’t have access to yet or don’t have enough of them to build the deck. It will also include an Extra Deck monster to replace one of the main cards of the deck, although it’s not quite as safe.

Another option for Budget Drytron is a card to deal with the mirror match. As this is a powerful deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel currently, it is likely to come up pretty often online, so it’s a safe card to slot in. The cards below can help fill gaps in the deck until a player can build the real Drytron deck.

5) Mystical Space Typhoon is a solid removal option

Mystic Space Typhoon is a classic Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel card, and can really help this deck (Image via Konami)

The board wipe/trap removal options are very expensive, and players need many of them for their staple collection. For players that are lacking when it comes to removal, Mystical Space Typhoon isn’t a bad pick.

A Quick-Play spell, it allows the player to target 1 Spell or Trap that is in play on the field and destroy it, which is especially effective against decks that are built around one specific spell or trap. Another example is an opponent who has played a card to stop the player’s combo, so this puts that problem to rest.

4) Twin Twisters destroys a pair of threatening traps and spells

Another powerful removal option, players can look to Twin Twisters (Image via Konami)

This card can also help the player as it serves as a discard engine. One of the big problems for this deck is Traps and Spells in the back row, and Twin Twisters solves this issues. Although it makes the player discard a card, their reward is that they get to pick two of the opponent’s cards in the back row and destroy them.

This has a secondary benefit, as Drytron in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has several cards that they want to put in the graveyard. Fortunately, Twin Twisters is able to fulfill both roles.

3) D.D. Crow is an alternate Handtrap that is easier to craft

D.D. Crow can replace one of the other useful handtrap cards with a similar effect (Image via Konami)

Several of the best handtraps in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel are Ultra Rare, which can be problematic. D.D. Crow serves a similar purpose as a Super Rare and has the player discard this card. After discarding D.D. Crow, they can target a card in the opponent’s graveyard and banish it. Many of the best decks right now use the graveyard as a resource and proper usage of D.D. Crow can get rid of a vital enemy card at the right time.

2) Knightmare Phoenix is a replacement for the I:P Masquerena in Drytron

While not as great as I:P Masquerena, Knightmare Phoenix can replace that card in the deck (Image via Konami)

When using I:P Masquerena to play Accesscode Talker, it allows safety for the boss monster of the deck. When used to summon another monster, I:P Masquerena prevents that card from being destroyed by the opponent’s card effects.

While Knightmare Phoenix doesn’t offer such great utility, if it’s Link Summoned, the player can discard a card to destroy a spell or trap card, which will hopefully delete a threat to the Accesscode Talker. Despite it not being as effective or safe, it is still a solid choice for a budget deck.

1) Forbidden Droplet stops the negate tools of the mirror match

To deal with a mirror match, Forbidden Droplet can be the right card at the right time (Image via Konami)

One of the most powerful parts of Drytron is its ability to negate effects through Herald of Ultimateness, which allows the player to discard a fairy card to negate a Special Summon or activation. This is where Forbidden Droplet comes in.

This Quick-Play Spell lets the player send any number of cards from their hand and/or field to the graveyard. They can then choose to half the Attack Power and negate any effects of the same number of Effect Monsters the other player controls.

The other Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel player cannot activate cards or effects of cards with the same original type as the cards sent to the graveyard. This lasts until the end of the turn, and with perfect timing, can ruin a combo, or stop the player’s combo from being countered.

However, these aren’t the only options for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck. But it’s an excellent place to start when a player is trying to replace cards that they do not have quite yet, but still want a powerful meta deck.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Edited by Atul S