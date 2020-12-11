Five streamers who forgot that they were still on live stream

In this article, we look at five streamers who forgot that their camera was on and continued to record and stream in front of their viewers.

In the past, multiple hilarious incidents of some notable streamers who forgot that they were live, have been reported. The world of streaming never has a shortage of such hilarious occasions.

This article attempts to trace five incidents that have not been talked about in the past, as quite a few hilarious incidents featuring some notable streamers have been reported already. This includes Imane “Pokimane” Anys, who has forgotten that she was live multiple times in the past!

Five streamers who forgot that their camera was still on!

JakeNbake

Jake 'JakeNBake' Abramson is an “IRL” streamer who formerly studied in China and currently resides in Japan. While most of his streams are of the “IRL” or “Just chatting” genre, he also plays games such as Valorant and World of Warcraft.

Image via TrendCrave, YouTube

During the incident, Jake was attending a party and was under the impression that he had stopped streaming around an hour ago. This was despite his chat being live throughout the period and telling him that he has forgotten to turn the stream off.

Advertisement

After about an hour, Jake and his inebriated friends were fiddling with his phone when he realized that the stream was still on! By that time, Jake was visibly inebriated, and got thoroughly confused before figuring out what had happened!

Unknown streamer

In another hilarious incident involving an unknown female streamer, it was her friend/roommate who had no idea that she was streaming on Twitch. The streamer was streaming GTA V with her face camera on, and viewers could see her friend walk in behind and start to undress herself! In the video below, most of the incidents mentioned in the article can be watched.

However, the streamer was quick to notice her friend changing clothes behind her back, and promptly switches off the face camera. However, it wasn’t until the viewers had noticed her friend that the streamer reacted, and the incident has since been doing the rounds on the internet.

Advertisement

Andy Milonakis

Andy Milonakis is an actor, Twitch streamer, writer and comedian. He is best known for “The Andy Milonakis Show,” an MTV comedy-sketch series. On Twitch, Andy plays games such as GTA V and Rust, although most of his streams are of the IRL genre.

Image via TrendCrave, YouTube

The streamer spent a day out with Dimitri “Greekgodx” Raymondo Antonatos. Greekgodx had apparently used Andy’s phone to stream on his Twitch channel earlier in the day, and forgot to log off. While Andy did not forget that he was streaming, he did forget to stream on the correct channel!

As can be seen in the video, Andy Milonakis realized within a minute of streaming that it wasn’t his channel, and apologized to Greekgodx’s viewers who must have been very surprised to see what was happening!

Sodapoppin

Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris is a former World of Warcraft streamer who has had one of the most interesting streaming careers. Back in 2014 and 15, Sodapoppin used to stream various Blackjack tournaments on different casino websites. What’s more, he would end up betting thousands of dollars on a regular basis.

Advertisement

In a rather hilarious incident, Sodapoppin was checking his computer’s settings when he accidently turned on his stream as well. He went on to check his mic, and whispered animatedly into it. Obviously, he had no idea that his viewers could look at him acting colorfully, as he finally realized what was happening and ended the stream!

T-Pain

Popular American rapper Faheem “T-Pain” Rasheed Najm also has a Twitch account which he generally uses to stream music related content. T-Pain also plays various games such as COD: Warzone, Overwatch, and Forza Horizon 4.

Image via TrendCrave, YouTube

During the incident, T-Pain was sitting on his desk, and had forgotten to switch off his stream. He went around minding his business for the longest time, and did not realize that the camera was recording him.

After quite some time, one of T-Pain’s friends called to inform him about his Twitch stream, as he had a hilarious reaction to the situation!