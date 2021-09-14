Five tips for looting in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a game where teams might engage in a gunfight instantly, and sometimes, would have to loot and reposition until there are three teams left. It is hard to predict when teams might engage with you in a gunfight, and in such cases, one cannot afford to be caught off-guard even for a fraction of a second.

While playing Apex Legends, one is vulnerable while looting, but it is essential to have the right weapons in your arsenal to win matches. While it is crucial to loot to take gunfights, one must know when to stop looting.

Every trio has that one player that just won’t. stop. looting. pic.twitter.com/WdAjkGIHAx — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) August 30, 2021

Five tips to keep in mind while looting in Apex Legends

These are some tips you should keep in mind while looting.

1) Gather essentials and prioritize your loot

In Apex Legends, when the place you land on is being contested, grab the essentials and set yourself up for a gunfight. When you’re engaging early in the game, you don’t require items such as barrel mods or a better stock. Gather weapons, ammo, and healing items. The faster you loot, the more time you give yourself and your teammates to regroup and set up for a gunfight.

In Apex Legends, it is vital to prioritize your loot. Before you loot, keep in mind the loadout you are looking for and then start looting. This improves your looting speed drastically as you do not have to contemplate whether you need the gun after looking at the loot crate or death box.

2) Split while looting

In Apex Legends, this is important, and the only exception to this would be that multiple teams are landing in the same spot. In that case, your chances of surviving as a team improves. Otherwise, it is essential that you split when looting. That way, you avoid one member being stacked while the other two are searching for loot.

Before you land, decide and let your teammates know where you’re landing so the loot will be spread evenly among your teammates. By splitting, you cover more ground in a shorter time but remember to regroup as soon as you’re done looting.

3) Grab what you need and go

You must understand precisely what you need when you’re looting a death crate after a gunfight. Most teams in Apex Legends wait for an opportunity to third party right after a gunfight. This is when a team is in its most vulnerable state. If this is the case, spending too much time looting a death crate after a gunfight can have severe consequences. Keep in mind the resources you have exhausted during the gunfight, restock, and move.

4) Armor Swap and Don’t stand while looting

Your team engaged in a gunfight, and you just killed your opponents. The chances are that the entire team has its shields depleted. You might have a red Evo shield, but the armor available in the death crate is purple. It’s always better to armor swap because it is tough to know if someone’s watching you while looting.

In Apex Legends, being a still target while looting can get you knocked down the next second, and engaging in a gunfight with a man down will almost always result in you returning to the lobby. Therefore, if you’re someone who plays with a mouse and keyboard, cultivate a habit of strafing while you loot.

This is why you should heal before looting 😅



(via u/latenightscrollin) pic.twitter.com/rh1JtKusyu — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) June 19, 2021

5) Don't turn back for loot

In Apex Legends, it’s common for one of your teammates to be a little slower while looting. If they’re behind and you’ve covered a reasonable distance, do not go back to the place if your teammate pings something that you need. Communicate and ask your teammate to regroup with you before that person gets picked off alone by an entire squad.

These are some tips that you should keep in mind that will elevate your game when you play Apex Legends.

