Fixing the 'can't see party members' bug in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) where players don’t have to run solo. Gamers can invite their friends and embark on their journey together. However, party members are experiencing what they perceive as a bug, where they are not able to see one another.

To understand what's going on, Lost Ark’s servers can be likened to highways. The whole of the highway is one server, and each lane is a separate channel. Friends joining the same server may not see each other because they’re in different channels, even if they’re running the same Chaos Dungeon.

Despite being in different channels, they’re still part of the overall server. In other words: it isn’t a bug, it's a feature. Here’s how to fix the ‘can’t see party members’ issue.

How to fix the ‘can’t see party members’ bug in Lost Ark

For players who are not seeing their party members, here's what you have to do to resolve the issue:

Step 1 : Locate the minimap in-game, which is in the top-right corner.

: Locate the minimap in-game, which is in the top-right corner. Step 2 : At the top of the map, open the drop-down menu next to the area name.

: At the top of the map, open the drop-down menu next to the area name. Step 3: Choose the server channel that matches your party members (i.e., Ch. 2, Ch. 3).

In order for this method to work properly, a coordinated effort needs to be made to ensure every party member has joined the same server channel.

Lost Ark usually picks the best channel for the player, but they are welcome to change at any time. In fact, when you and your party members are picking a channel, be sure to pick one that has a green dot next to it. A green dot next to the channel essentially means it’s the best option for communication.

Another side effect of the channel system to keep in mind is that Lost Ark may change the channel when you’ve entered a new area. Double check that everyone is still in the new channel when entering a new area.

Lastly, new players should also be aware that friends on different servers cannot play together. Channels separate a single server into smaller portions and do not create new servers. For example, if your friend is on Bergstrom and you’re on Azena, you will not be able to join one another. Changing channels won’t fix that. Joining the same server will.

