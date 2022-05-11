How to get the Forpe Island Token in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is full of side content that players can participate in at their own leisure. For example, Adventure Islands—a series of time-limited islands that appear randomly. The Forpe Island is one such island in Lost Ark.

On the island, players can obtain the Forpe Island Token. Island Tokens are quite useful, considering they can be handed in for powerful items.

Naturally, players should set out to obtain as many tokens as possible. Here’s where to find Forpe Island and how to get the Forpe Island Token.

Lost Ark: How to obtain the Forpe Island token

Before players can set foot on Forpe Island and obtain the Forpe Island Token in Lost Ark, they have to make sure to be at level 50 and have an item level of 250. There is a boss involved, though, so players will likely run into other players to help along the way.

Once on the island, players will find chests:

Step 1 : Open a chest; they’re scattered everywhere. This will turn you into a chicken.

: Open a chest; they’re scattered everywhere. This will turn you into a chicken. Step 2 : Run to the island’s center to await the arrival of Batuark.

: Run to the island’s center to await the arrival of Batuark. Step 3: Defeat Batuark.

Now, the trick here is to use your ability to explode. When players are turned into chickens, they are given the ability to explode on cue. It is the best way to defeat Batuark. It won’t kill you, but it will certainly hurt. If enough players pitch in, Batuark can be defeated rather quickly. If not, players can always seek out another chest and morph into a chicken again.

When Batuark is defeated, there’s a chance he’ll drop the Forpe Island Token, in addition to a secret map and the Red Mane Wolf mount. So, even if you do get the Forpe Island Token, it’s worth coming back to obtain the other rewards. And don’t forget there are also Mokoko Seeds.

Where to find Forpe Island in Lost Ark

It can be a bit of a pain for players hoping to seek out and find Forpe Island in Lost Ark, as Forpe Island is classified as an “Adventure Island,” just like Golden Wave Island. This means it has a set schedule as to when it will spawn on the map.

Lastly, players can’t participate in Adventure Islands until they’re level 50 and have reached an item level of 250. In other words: it’s end-game content. On the bright side, players can consult their Procyon’s Compass to see which Adventure Islands are currently available. Procyon’s Compass is located on the minimap.

As for its location, Forpe Island is between Anikka and Tortoyk. Either travel southwest from the northwestern coast of Anikka or travel northeast from the island of Tortoyk. When Forpe Island does appear, it respawns on a 2-hour basis.

Edited by R. Elahi