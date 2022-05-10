"Don't be an idiot like me": Lost Ark player expresses frustration due to the loss Tower progression and rewards

When looked at from the top, Lost Ark has an immense grind, and much of it requires daily effort from the players. One of them is the Tower, which is ideally an endgame content. The Tower has many floors, and players proceed to the next one after clearing the current floor. Clearing the floors becomes quite difficult after a certain level, and it feels even worse when a player doesn't get their deserving rewards after clearing a floor.

The post in which the player informed their misfortune (Image via Reddit/Flaky_Importance)

Different bugs have appeared in Lost Ark since its inception. However, the particular reason for this player's misfortune seems to be the idle disconnect. If a player stays inactive for a certain amount of time, the game automatically disconnects their current session from the server. This seems to have been a major problem, with several players facing similar occurrences.

Lost Ark player loses out on Tower progression due to automatic disconnect

Earlier on May 9, Reddit user, u/Flaky_Importance, posted about an incident that has left them quite disheartened. The player described attempting the Tower for the first time since their Bard character had grown to level 1370. As mentioned above, the Tower is an endgame content in Lost Ark, and hence, it can be completed only by a character of a certain level.

The player was clearing the floor 45 when they felt hungry and left the game to cook some food. When they returned after a while, they found out that the server had automatically disconnected them. This is a built-in feature that is made to ensure shorter queue times.

While the automatic disconnect shouldn't have been a problem, the player soon discovered that all the rewards and progression they made before going AFK had been wiped out. According to the player, this was due to the automatic disconnection by the system.

The player advised that others shouldn't forget to exit the Tower. They also asked the Lost Ark developers to take steps to prevent such an occurrence. Other users also shared their experiences and their outcomes when they faced similar issues.

One user mentioned that they got automatically disconnected while clearing the floors, but they managed to get all the rewards. However, that player was possibly disconnected due to network disconnection, which is different from idle time-out.

Another person reported an incident in which their friend got disconnected because of a maintenance that had started suddenly. This led to a loss of rewards, but the customer care reportedly helped them get back the rewards.

Another person reported a similar incident when they switched their character. After doing so, they realized that the Tower progress had been reset, much to their disappointment.

Someone else also reported the same thing that happened when they were progressing with their Glaivier.

Some players also said that there might have been a mistake by the player, which caused the incident. There is no guaranteed way to determine the root cause of this issue. However, it is best for a Lost Ark player to exit in a proper way, especially while completing the Tower.

