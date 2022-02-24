How to fix No Server List error for Lost Ark

Lost Ark is a massive game that relies on multiple servers for players worldwide.

Users have noted extremely long queue times due to the game's popularity. If waiting for hours wasn't bad enough, an issue with servers not showing at all has popped up recently.

Bugs and technical problems with live-service games are almost expected in this day and age. Thankfully, easy fixes usually put things back to the way they should be.

How to fix servers not showing in Lost Ark

The basic fixes for this issue remain the same as they are for every other game. First, make sure your internet is working correctly by testing out another online game or using your web browser.

Then, go to the game's official Twitter account and look for any announcements that the servers are down for maintenance or because of any other issue.

If those aren't the root of the problem, users have said that servers not showing up on the list is a bug caused by the game starting up. There is no reason as to why it happens. It just does.

There are times when servers won't appear in Lost Ark (Image via Smilegate)

Restart the game

If the no server list for your region appears, the simplest and most effective fix has been found. Go to your Task Manager by selecting it after pressing Ctrl+Alt+Del on your keyboard.

Close the Lost Ark task and wait for a few moments for it to shut down entirely. Restart the game, and you should see that the server you are looking for now show up on the list.

If it doesn't work, repeat the steps. Fully close the game and load it once more until the servers appear. However, the problem may need another solution if it isn't fixed after a few tries.

Toggling IPv6

The final step should be toggling IPv6, an official solution provided by Lost Ark's representatives on their forums. Gamers have shared this issue occurring, and staff members have replied with the following steps:

From the Start Menu, select Settings Select Network and Internet In the Status section, under Change your network settings, select Change adapter options When the Network Connections window opens, right-click your network connection Select Properties.6. Scroll to Internet Protocol version 6 Uncheck the Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPv6) box Select OK to save your changes for the selected network adapter Try relaunching the game. A PC restart may be necessary

Follow these steps to see if your game will work properly, and the server list appears as usual.

