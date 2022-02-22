Lost Ark hidden story guide: How to complete 'Sunflowers for my Love'

Even after completing the main narrative, Lost Ark continues to offer players a lot of content in terms of exploring the story of Arkesia as well as a good deal of endgame dungeon crawling.

When it comes to exploring the land’s narrative, one of the best ways to go about exploring Arkesia’s past is through the hidden stories, which might often contain information about specific NPCs, and stories of past events and legends.

However, creating a better narrative construct for the in-game world is not exactly the primary function of these quests, as they are used mainly for finishing the Adventurer’s Tome.

Hidden stories will usually put the adventurer on a timer, and in that window, they will need to solve two clues. The “Sunflowers for my Love” story will also require players to do the same, and it is one of the more complicated hidden stories to complete in the MMO.

Hence, today’s guide will try to help out those players who are still struggling with it and are looking for a quick solution.

How to start and complete 'Sunflowers for my Love' in Lost Ark

To start the hidden story, players will need to make their way to the city of Prideholme, which is present towards the southwest of the Rethramis continent. In the city’s southeastern region, adventurers will come across a house with sunflowers in the front garden.

Upon approaching the door, they will be prompted to investigate, and this will automatically begin the quest and start the timer for it.

Players will need to complete the following steps for the mission:

The first clue will then appear on the screen, which will hint that the players would need to make their way to the Loghill Wildflower Garden.

The garden can be reached by going to the north of the house and then northeast from the street to warp into Loghill.

When in Loghill, players will be required to make their way to the northwest of the portal from Prideholme.

There will be a large garden of sunflowers, which, when investigated, will drop the second clue.

The second clue will make players return to Prideholme and they will need to use the same portal back to the house where the quest was initiated.

Upon reaching the house they will need to investigate the sunflowers present to the right of the front door, and that will end the quest and complete the hidden story.

While it is not a hard hidden story to complete, the factors that make it complicated are the vague clues, and players are often unable to complete it once the timer runs out. But upon completion, Lost Ark adventurers will be able to further their progression in the Adventurer’s Tome and earn two Charisma points along with it.

Edited by Mayank Shete