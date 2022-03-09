How to get the Golden Wave Island Token in Lost Ark

The Golden Wave Island Token in Lost Ark has given players plenty of trouble, but some have never had it simpler.

Island Tokens in the MMORPG can be obtained by completing specific tasks on each island found throughout the world of Arkesia. They can then be spent at an NPC named Opher for many great rewards.

The specific Token for Golden Wave Island is collected through a completely random method. Players have to open chest after chest, hoping that the Island Token comes out of the one they're currently opening.

How to get the Island Token for Golden Wave Island in Lost Ark

Where to find Golden Wave Island on the Lost Ark map (Image via Smilegate)

First, players need to make their way to Golden Wave Island. Those familiar with the Island Token merchant, Opher of the Lonely Island, will find Golden Wave Island a short travel distance to the northeast.

For those that have made it to Arthetine, Golden Wave is right off the southwestern coast. Sailing there via boat is the most common way for players to approach this island full of goodies.

The sheer amount of chests could see players searching for quite some time (Image via Smilegate)

When they make land, players will notice a ton of chests, boxes, crates, and other containers that can be opened. Silvers, crafting materials, and much more can be gathered from them.

The most essential item that can be obtained is the Golden Wave Island Token. This can only be found in a chest, and its location is random and different for every player.

That means players will have to scour Golden Wave Island and open every chest they come across. The hope is that they get lucky and find the Island Token in just the first few.

A player is opening a chest on Golden Wave Island (Image via Smilegate)

Otherwise, with more players coming to the island and opening chests, it could take quite the grind to wait for some to respawn. Truthfully, there is no other way to obtain the Golden Wave Island Token.

Players need to keep their fingers crossed that the RNG is kind to them and provides them with the Golden Wave Island Token in Lost Ark without having to spend too much time in the area.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar