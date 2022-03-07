Lost Ark guide: How to unlock special missions in the game

Lost Ark has a vast amount of content available to all its players, which keeps them engaged with the game as there is almost always something to earn.

Naturally, the main focus of the game is the main storyline. It's essential to note that the main questline will have possible expansions in the future based on what was released on the Korean version. However, endgame players aren't disappointed as different quests can be done. This includes guardian raids for players who can play actively, but there are options for those who have shortages of time.

Special missions are perfect for those who can't manage to do the daily dungeons. In short, the special missions in the game allow players to send NPC crews to complete the task for them.

There's a cost of energy to be paid, but special missions are an incredible time-saver considering all the points. Unlocking them isn't tricky, but specific requirements involve leveling up, upgrading the stronghold, and completing a particular quest.

Unlocking special missions in Lost Ark is easy

The first thing for a player to do is to have a stronghold. These strongholds act as bases for the players and are incredibly important. Unlocking the stronghold gives access to the dispatch station. If a player has a ship and crew available, the normal missions will be unlocked.

However, unlocking special missions isn't that simple. For starters, players must have their Lost Ark character at level 50. Their stronghold must be upgraded to at least level 2.

Once these two conditions have been achieved, players must head over to the main mansion in the stronghold. Players will have to depend on luck as the next step will require a quest that leads them to the docks.

Once this is done, players will find an NPC character called Adventurer Edwin on the docks. The NPC will typically complain that nobody wants to have him at their raid party.

The objective for the player will be to select dialog options that will lead to a particular mission called 'Legendary Monster Slayer.' This mission acts as a tutorial for special missions. Once this mission has been triggered and the tutorial is complete, Lost Ark players will have unlocked the special missions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu