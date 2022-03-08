How to get the Revelry Row Island Token in Lost Ark

Lost Ark features a ton of currencies that players can use to level up their skills and equipment. One of the most important endgame collectibles is Island Tokens, which can only be earned by traveling to new lands.

Each Island Token must be earned through a variety of activities in each location. Revelry Row is an island that's alive with a massive party, but it too can yield great rewards.

The Revelry Row Island Token in Lost Ark

To obtain this Island Token, players will first need to make it to Revelry Row, which will require unlocking sailing. Gamers are advised to reach level fifty to take on Lost Ark's party island challenges.

The island is located just south of North Vern. The most obvious thing present is a massive dance floor, located in the dead center of the island.

Players will need to take on and complete one of Una's Tasks six times to acquire the Island Token. The task is called Cocktail in Hand, and it entails passing out mixed drinks to partygoers. The quest giver is an overworked server and players must help them out by doing their job for a couple of minutes.

After six days of amateur food-service work, the player unlocks the area's main quest, entitled Unbreakable Beat. Start this mission by talking with the manager of the club. The quest will lead the player on a journey to find a legendary DJ who can breathe life back into the ailing party location.

Players will need to talk to a variety of NPCs, acquire some secret sheet music, hunt down the DJ, and show off their dancing skills. This will require various emotes, a fair amount of travel, and access to Harmony Island to complete.

Why should players get the Island Token?

There are a total of 95 Island Tokens in Lost Ark. These can be turned in for various items on Opher on The Lonely Island.

Tokens can be exchanged for a wide variety of useful items and aesthetic options. Emotes, treasure maps, upgrades, and more are available for sale in exchange for these strange items.

After acquiring twenty Island Tokens, players can buy the Greater Skill Point Potion, which allows all player characters to gain experience faster. This item is extremely useful and pretty hard to come by. Players can earn great rewards just by exploring and taking on new challenges.

