Although God of War Ragnarok is incredibly well optimized for both the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5, some players are still encountering bugs and glitches that are preventing them from progressing in the game.

One of the most annoying glitches in the title, which has become a recurring problem for many, is the “Realm travel exit door not spawning” error. This is also known as the “Realm between Realm Softlock” glitch. As the name suggests, the glitch traps you while you are traveling between realms as the exit door will not spawn.

There are currently no permanent solutions to the bug, but there are a few workarounds that you can try out to temporarily fix the problem in the game. Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the things that you will be able to do to deal with the “Realm travel exit door not spawning” error in God of War Ragnarok.

Fixing the “Realm between Realm Softlock” glitch in God of War Ragnarok

The error that will get you stuck between realms in God of War Ragnarok is considered by many to be caused when there is a background download that is yet to be completed. This is usually when the loading issue crops up in the game, and it can continue to be a problem even after all of the background processes have been successfully completed.

Here are a few things you can do if you are still facing the “Realm between Realm Softlock” glitch in God of War Ragnarok:

1) Reload the last checkpoint

The first step is something that many in the community have found to be the most reliable way to deal with the error in the game. By reloading the last checkpoint, many players were able to refresh the game’s environment, which temporarily did away with the glitch when traveling between realms.

2) Restart the game

If reloading the last checkpoint did not do the trick, then you can go one step further and restart the entire game on your console. This seems to have worked for many who have been facing the error.

3) Update the game

Version-mismatch could be a reason why many are facing the “Realm travel exit door not spawning” error in God of War Ragnarok. After selecting the game on the PlayStation home screen, you can select the Options button and check for updates. If there is a newer version of the game, you will be required to patch it in.

4) Reinstall the game

This might feel like one of the more drastic steps to try out. However, many in the God of War community have stated that uninstalling and then reinstalling the game seems to have rooted out the bug.

If you are still facing the error in the game, then you can wait for Santa Monica Studios to patch it out in the next update or hotfix.

