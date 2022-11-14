Skjothendi the Unerring is one of the 12 Berserker bosses players can encounter in God of War Ragnarok. The Berserkers are spread across the Nine Realms and are available to challenge once players begin the Favor, 'Fit for a King.' This guide will focus on how players can tackle the Berserker Skjothendi The Unerring.

Note: This guide contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

How to defeat Skjothendi The Unerring in God of War Ragnarok

Skjothendi can be a difficult opponent to face off against. You should consider taking him on only after you have sufficiently upgraded Kratos' build. Here are some of Skjothendi's moves and how you can counter them:

Skjothendi can use an aerial Bifrost attack, where he moves backward and rises up to launch it. The attack consists of four Bifrost projectiles that deal damage and cover Kratos in Bifrost if not blocked. You will have to use the shield to block this attack.

Skjothendi can also deal area of effect damage with Bifrost. This attack can be predicted by observing the animation when he flies up into the air and charges himself. Skjothendi will then unleash the attack by clapping his hands together. You should either dodge this attack or have Freya shoot arrows at him while he is still charging up.

Another one of his moves involves a sideways Bifrost attack, and he deals it twice in quick succession. This attack can be blocked.

Skjothendi is also capable of dealing a Bifrost attack on the ground by launching a projectile that will follow Kratos. This attack can also be blocked.

Additionally, Skjothendi can also launch himself into the air and unleash an area of effect attack that deals massive damage. You will be able to see the impact zone and avoid it.

Skjothendi will follow this up with melee attacks, so you must stay alert and be prepared to use the shield to deflect these attacks.

One of Skjothendi’s gimmicks is teleportation. He is able to teleport around Kratos to land his punches. These punches are very rapid and can whittle down your health if not blocked or dodged at the right time.

Rewards obtained upon defeating Skjothendi The Unerring in God of War Ragnarok:

The following rewards can be obtained for Kratos upon defeating Skjothendi:

1900 XP for Kratos

375 XP for Freya

Berserker Gauntlets

3 Tempered Remnants: This item can be used to upgrade weapons and armor.

This item can be used to upgrade weapons and armor. 40 Bonded Leathers: Used to upgrade Kratos and Atreus’s armor. Upgrade caps at three levels.

Used to upgrade Kratos and Atreus’s armor. Upgrade caps at three levels. 40 Shattered Runes: Used for various runic upgrades.

Who are the Berserkers in God of War Ragnarok?

Berserkers are tough, optional challenges in God of War Ragnarok. These challenges will be accessible once players begin the Favor, 'Fit for a King,' in Chapter 9 of the game. Starting this side quest will unlock the key item, Inert Hilt of Skofnung, which can then be inserted into any gravestone to begin the Berserker trials.

Berserkers are incredibly tough foes and require a great deal of finesse and skill to beat. Defeating these foes drops rare loot that can be used to upgrade Kratos's armor and weapons.

What is God of War Ragnarok?

Developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, God of War Ragnarok is a sequel to 2018's God of War. The narrative follows Kratos and his son Atreus as they try to survive through Fimbulwinter and turn the tides against Ragnarok. The game is set in ancient Scandinavia and is the final entry in the Norse saga for Kratos.

God of War Ragnarok was released on November 9, 2022 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5.

