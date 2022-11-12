God of War Ragnarok: How to get Kratos' Fate Breaker Armor Set

There are many powerful armor sets in God of War Ragnarok, but the Fate Breaker might be one of the more interesting options. It is powerful, but quite missable if the player doesn’t make a stop near the end of the main story.

Technically, this is the final set of armor in the title as it’s the last one offered to Kratos before he heads off to war. However, depending on what you do as a player in the post-game, there are other sets of equipment you can get in your God of War Ragnarok playthrough. Most of them are obtained via optional side quests, but this one is a part of the main story.

Note: This article contains footage from the final moments of God of War Ragnarok and a discussion of that portion of the game.

Reach the end-times to unlock the God of War Ragnarok Fate Breaker set

Crafted by Lunda, Brok’s "assistant," according to him, the Fate Breaker armor is one of the last sets of gear you can gain in God of War Ragnarok. This is after Tyr’s true identity as Odin comes to light and Brok is slain.

Part of Kratos’ entire story is breaking the chains of fate that bind him. He doesn’t want to be constantly locked in a cycle of death, and doesn’t wish to make the same mistakes he did in the past. This makes the Fate Breaker armor a very apt name.

The red-and-black leather armor, enameled with gold, is quite sharp looking. It’s also free to craft. Before you travel to Asgard to battle Thor and Odin, you just have to go talk to Lunda at any of the fine dwarven smithing stations. The easiest one, of course, is at Sindri’s house.

What does the Fate Breaker armor do in God of War Ragnarok?

Do you like Rage? Do you want to be in a violence-fueled frenzy as long as possible? The Fate Breaker armor is definitely for you then. This three-piece set has two very important sets of abilities. Below are the base stats and abilities for Fate Breaker in God of War Ragnarok.

Fate Breaker Shoulder Guard

Strength: 44

44 Defence: 35

35 Vitality: 40

40 Luck: 13

13 Ability: Raging Aftermath: After returning from Rage, get a brief buff to Strength, Defence, Runic, and Stagger Resistance

Fate Breaker Wraps

Strength: 50

50 Vitality: 25

25 Luck: 8

8 Ability: Raging Fury: Increases the rate at which Rage is gained (10%)

Fate Breaker Belt

Defence: 50

50 Vitality: 25

25 Luck: 8

8 Ability: Raging Fury: Increases the rate at which Rage is gained (10%)

If you have both the Wraps and Belt equipped in God of War Ragnarok, it goes up to 20% increased Rage gain. That’s no small amount of increased Rage building, either. They have impressive stats at level 9 as well, making them worth leveling up.

Considering that the final portion of the game is one long battle, with two boss fights, you’re going to want all the rage you can get. The Odin fight, in particular, has several phases. If you can use your Spartan Rage more, then it’s going to be to your benefit.

The Fate Breaker set also has strong Strength, Defence, and Luck boosts. While there are no major gains to Runic, you get the temporary Runic buff when you leave Rage. I feel like the Fate Breaker Shoulder Guard probably works best with Valour or Wrath since they use smaller chunks of your meter.

With the +20% Rage gain, you can hit those milestones in your meter faster, and this results in far more healing or far more violence. Either choice is a good one, but those two will probably serve this armor set the best.

Poll : 0 votes