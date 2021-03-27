Flash's latest episode mentions Fortnite, hints at a major DC collaboration

Fortnite was mentioned in an episode of The Flash recently, so it could be a hint of the two potentially collaborating in the coming weeks.

Fortnite was referenced in this week's "The Flash" episode. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/zKbxSgWQR8 — Mikey | Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) March 26, 2021

In this clip, Cisco mentions that he is losing a Fornite game to another character. In response to what sounds like a sniper shot, Cisco yells:

“Chester, if you’re going to be a part of Team Flash, then you have to stop beating me at Fortnite!”

Epic Games has a history of working directly with DC, as is seen from the many DC skins.

Epic Games already added a Flash skin to the game in February, so it can't be just another skin addition. This mention could be a vehicle for Fortnite to start seeing TV airtime.

Ah yes cisco playing fortnite — joflo (@Joflobills) March 26, 2021

With his super speed, The Flash often goes into alternate universes or through time. Should things continue to go smoothly between Epic Games and DC, he may soon be speeding into Fortnite's world.

After being mentioned in Avengers: Endgame, Fortnite has worked well with Marvel

Having Avengers: Endgame characters reference playing Fortnite meant a whole lot. At the time, the MCU was already working well with Epic Games. The Infinity Blade had been released and vaulted, and Thanos had already done his time in the game. Yet, this was only the beginning of their working relationship.

One year after the mention in Endgame, the fourth season of Fortnite Chapter 2 took place and revolved entirely around the MCU. This recent comment by DC may result in more collaborations as well.

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point is an excellent example of Fortnite and DC working together.

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, a collaboration between Fortnite and DC, brought the Dark Knight to the Fortnite world. This comic makes Fortnite a small part of DC Comics, and fans are hopeful that this will lead to a more significant partnership.

Fortnite fans may soon see a DC-oriented season if Epic Games can continue to work with DC.

