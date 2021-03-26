Top 5 fun facts about Fortnite that you probably did not know

Fortnite seems like it’s pretty straightforward, a Battle Royale that did well but it’s actually a story of twists and turns. If someone were to show the gameplay of Fortnite today to a developer who was making the game years ago, they wouldn’t believe it. Epic Games had a completely different idea when the game was first conceived.

The Fortnite we know and love today is a result of many changes and inputs that have happened over the course of a decade. Some things were buried, and others were only revealed recently. Below are 5 things that many players don’t know about the popular battle royale.

5 big details about Fortnite that many players don't know

#5 - Employees at Epic Games get a pin for every Fortnite Season

Image via @HappyPower on Twitter

In game development, when a video game is launched, employees not only get a free copy, but developers also receive a souvenir from working on that project. As an example, those who worked on lego games receive a lego figure based on that game.

Every season Epic Games employees get a custom-themed pin! Here Is the custom Pin for Fortnite chapter 2 season 5.



via: u/IOnlyPlayAsOmega pic.twitter.com/9YmVjXboKC — MSF Happy Power (@HappyPower) March 25, 2021

Fortnite is no exception, but instead of a one-time memento, Epic Games employees receive a pin every season. That is a cute little fact, and it must be great for employees to have proof that their contributions to the video game industry were significant.

#4 - Fortnite did not start out as a Battle Royale

Image via Fortnite

Originally, Epic Games designed Fortnite: Save The World as its main attraction. The game was a survival co-op shooter in which players would hold a fort, select a character with different attributes (Fortitude, Offense, Resistance, and Tech), and an early event would be a 2-week survival against zombies. That’s where the name Fortnite came from. Now the name has nothing to do with the game.

When Epic Games saw how well the Unreal Engine handled PUBG and how popular it was, they decided to use it. After quickly putting together a Battle Royale mode, Epic Games released it as a Beta. That little Beta mode became the Fortnite we know today.

#3 - In the map, 1 grid takes 45 seconds

Image via Fortnite

The grid squares on the map correspond to the actual units of measurement. In real-time, it takes about 45 seconds to move from one square to the next without stopping. The grid allows players to determine how long it will take them to travel anywhere.

Players will need approximately 6 minutes to run from the southern tip of the map to the northern tip. When viewed in this light, it really seems unreasonable to die for not escaping the storm.

#2 - Fortnite was in the works since before 2011 with Unreal Engine 3

Image via Fortnite

Below you will find the first trailer released for Fortnite on 12 December 2011. In addition to the fact that this trailer looks nothing like the Fortnite we know and love today, the funniest part is the “May Contain Content Inappropriate For Children” warning. Currently, there are Fortnite players who weren’t even born when this trailer was released.

Fortnite was further developed and was eventually moved to Unreal Engine 4 until it was released in 2017.

#1 - Fortnite was the reason Paragon ended

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite was developed alongside Paragon, which went from being Epic Games’ favorite child to being abandoned completely. In the end, Paragon just wasn’t as popular as Fortnite, so EpicGames made the smart move of moving their teams to Fortnite. The fact that Epic Games successfully bet on Fortnite over Paragon shows how much they believed in the game.

I'm still BITTER that Epic Games shut down Paragon. It was so good. The character designs were fun and the abilities were great too. — Your Dad, Kal-El (@DadSparklesQ) March 24, 2021

Myth, one of the most popular OG Fortnite streamers, started out with Paragon and dropped that stream when he realized Fortnite was much more fun. Many players repeated this until Epic Games stopped supporting Paragon. Paragon's assets are free today for Game Devs and Animators who utilize Unreal Engine. The assets of Paragon were valued at millions of dollars when they were released to the public.

