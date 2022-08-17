Flying Wild Hog's upcoming Evil West is yet another 2022 game hit with a delay

First announced in 2020, Evil West caught decent attention before diving under the mainstream radar again.

Developed by the same studio who worked on Trek to Yomi and Shadow Warrior 3, the title is an upcoming third-person shooter revolving around vampires.

Now, just like many other games this year, Evil West has been delayed.

The good news is that the wait is fairly brief. Initially scheduled for September 20, 2022, the game will now be released on November 22, 2022.

Players won't have to wait long to hunt vampires in Evil West, but the same cannot be said for other games

🟫 Arc Raiders: 2022 > 2023

🟧 Marvel's Midnight Suns : Oct 7 > 2023

🟥 Hogwarts Legacy : Holiday > Feb 10

🟨 Deliver Us Mars : Sep 27 > Feb 2

In their official statement, the developers at Flying Wild Hog expressed their gratitude towards fans for being patient about Evil West.

The delay was made so the team could polish and refine the game further. After all, it is launching on five platforms, both current and last gen.

However, there are many other games that have been delayed due to similar reasons. Chief among them are Hogwarts Legacy and Marvel's Midnight Suns.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development under Avalanche Software. It is one of the most anticipated games of the year, or at least it was until the subsequent push back to February 10, 2023.

Marvel's Midnight Suns was far more unfortunate as it suffered two delays: from March 2022 to October 2022 and now for early 2023. This is just for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions. The PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch release dates for Firaxis Games' upcoming superhero tactical RPG have not been confirmed yet.

With that said, 2022 has been fairly lackluster for gaming so far. The first few months saw a good amount of action with releases like Elden Ring, Dying Light 2, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

There have definitely been notable releases after that period, like the recent Xenoblade Chronicles 3. However, fans were looking towards ending the year with a bang with games like the aforementioned Hogwarts Legacy. Unfortunately, it is what it is, as no gamer likes a buggy mess at launch.

What is Evil West about?

Taking on the role of vampire hunter Jesse Rentier, players will trudge through a supernatural take on the Wild West in Evil West. It is up to them to eradicate the rising threat of vampires in the game world.

The protagonist is armed to the teeth, from shotguns and flamethrowers to more bizarre contraptions like a gauntlet fist and the ability to pull enemies closer with electricity.

The title's gameplay fundamentals seem to be a mix of the 2018 God of War's third-person camera/movement and Call of Juarez: Gunslinger. The latter game was also another Western-themed shooter.

Evil West is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on November 22, 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

