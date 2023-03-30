FlyQuest vs Cloud9 League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The upper bracket match to determine a spot in the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split Finals is highly anticipated, featuring a showdown between FlyQuest and Cloud9. There is a lot of hype surrounding this game on account of how competitive these two teams have been this season.

FlyQuest has made some impressive changes this year, and their gameplay has been unmatched. Meanwhile, Cloud9 has demonstrated consistency, determination, and innovation in their strategy, making them a formidable opponent.

The best-of-five game between these two teams promises to showcase some of the highest quality League of Legends in North America, and the winning team will secure a spot at MSI 2023 as at least the second seed from the region.

Preview of FlyQuest vs Cloud9 at League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split

Predictions

FlyQuest has had a really good season so far in League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split. The team has been performing at a really high level, especially after the introduction of Prince in the botlane.

In fact, FlyQuest has been playing at such a high level that no other team apart from Cloud9 has been able to match them so far. FlyQuest ended their regular season with 14 wins and five losses, which is a clear sign of their overall quality.

In the opening week of the playoffs, FlyQuest demolished 100 Thieves with a dominating 3-0 scoreline and is looking like one of the serious contenders for the LCS 2023 trophy. In fact, it is safe to say that FlyQuest might very well become a roster that represents North America on the international stage.

Now, while FlyQuest has been dominating on one side, the other end has been under the control of Cloud9. One of the things that makes Cloud9 so good is their ability to innovate and make important decisions even when things look dire.

This helps them turn even the most difficult situations in their favor, which is something no other team seems capable of doing, not even FlyQuest. Therefore, while the hype surrounding FlyQuest on the international stage has reached an extreme, it would be surprising if Cloud9 fails to produce results on par with the former.

In any case, when it comes to predictions for this game, Cloud9 should be able to grab the victory with a 3-2 scoreline.

Head-to-head

FlyQuest and Cloud9 have played against each other a total of 33 times in the past with the former grabbing seven victories and the latter grabbing 26.

Past results

Previously, FlyQuest played against the 100 Thieves at League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split and grabbed an easy 3-0 victory.

Cloud9, on the other hand, played against CLG and grabbed an easy 3-1 victory.

LCS 2023 rosters

Cloud9

Fudge

Blaber

EMENES

Berserker

Zven

FlyQuest

Impact

Spica

VicLa

Prince

Eyla

Livestream details

Cloud9 vs FlyQuest will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LCS on March 30, 2023, at 2 pm PDT/ 2:30 am IST (March 31).

