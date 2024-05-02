Fnatic vs GAM Esports League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

LEC runner-up Fnatic is set to go up against GAM Esports in the League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In. The winner of this Group B match will advance to the next stage and take on the victor of the Top Esports vs LOUD encounter. Meanwhile, the loser will fall to the lower bracket and compete in an elimination game.

Ahead of the upcoming best-of-three series between Fnatic and GAM Esports, let's explore both teams' recent results and statistics.

Fnatic vs GAM Esports at League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In

Prediction

MSI Play-In Group B schedule (Image via LoL Esports)

Fnatic played exceptionally well during the LEC Spring Split. All five players stepped up when needed and completed the lower bracket run in the playoffs to reach the Grand Final. However, the final hurdle for Fnatic was G2 Esports, who dominated the series overall and completely outclassed their opponents.

The brightest aspect of Fnatic’s run so far is possibly Noah, one of the best ADCs participating in the League of Legends MSI 2024. His signature picks, such as Lucian, Jix, and Varus, have greatly influenced most of the team's victories.

Fnatic's mid-jungle duo of Humanoid and Razork is also exceptional and has the potential to completely make or break a game.

Meanwhile, GAM Esports had a slow start to its VCS journey. The team lost the first playoff game to fall to the lower bracket.

However, GAM later surprised fans by putting in stellar performances in other matches and ultimately reaching the Grand Final.

GAM defeated Vikings Esports in the final to win the trophy. Kiaya played phenomenally with ranged toplane champions, while Levi dominated with strong Jungle picks.

This is GAM's third time participating in a LoL MSI event.

Prediction: Fnatic is expected to win the series 2-1 against GAM Esports.

Head-to-head

Fnatic has faced GAM Esports only once. This was back in Worlds 2023, and Fnatic won the best-of-one series.

Previous results

Fnatic lost its last series 1-3 against G2 Esports in the LEC Spring Grand Final.

On the other hand, GAM Esports defeated Vikings Esports 3-1 in the VCS Spring Grand Final.

MSI 2024 rosters

Fnatic

Top : Oscarinin

: Oscarinin Jungle : Razork

: Razork Mid : Humanoid

: Humanoid ADC : Noah

: Noah Support: Jun

GAM Esports

Top : Kiaya

: Kiaya Jungle : Levi

: Levi Mid : Emo

: Emo ADC : EasyLove

: EasyLove Support: Elio

Livestream details

The matchup between Fnatic and GAM Esports in the League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In will start at the following times:

PT : May 2, 1 am

: May 2, 1 am CET : May 2, 10 am

: May 2, 10 am IST : May 2, 1:30 pm

: May 2, 1:30 pm Beijing CST : May 2, 4 pm

: May 2, 4 pm KST: May 2, 5 pm

