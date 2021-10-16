Fnatic vs PSG Talon League of Legends Worlds 2021 Phase 2: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final game from the regular Group C matches in the second round-robin stage at the League of Legends Worlds 2021 is between Fnatic and PSG Talon.

This match could be of utmost importance depending on whether Fnatic wins the previous two games or not. The side is currently 0-3 in terms of wins and losses. They need to win all three games to stand a chance of qualification for the quarter-final stage.

Fnatic has been facing a plethora of internal issues, leading to its abnormally poor performance at the League of Legends Worlds 2021. If they manage to turn things around and win the previous two games on the same day, then this match will make or break their season.

Preview of Fnatic vs PSG Talon at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Predictions

Fnatic was abysmal during the first stage of the round-robin. ADC Upset left the team on account of family issues just days before the start of the group stage. Their jungler Bwipo has also been facing major personal problems.

Overall, the entire team is morally and mentally down, and that is reflecting on their games.

PSG Talon, on the other hand, is showing a new and re-ignited side. They are now much more confident in their gameplay and have managed to remove the various weaknesses which led to their exit from the Mid Season Invitation 2021.

Considering the recent form, PSG Talon should be able to win this match. However, if Fnatic can turn things around and win its previous games against Royal Never Give Up (RNG) and Hanwha Life Esports (HLE), they will be giving their all to win this one and move to the quarter-final stage.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and PSG Talon have faced each other only once at the League of Legends Worlds 2021. The latter won that match and are 1-0 in head-to-head matchups.

When and where to watch

Fnatic vs PSG Talon will be telecast on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games. The match will be live on the official LoL esports website as well on October 17.

Previous results

PSG Talon previously faced RNG, HLE, and Fantic in the first round-robin stage at the League of Legends Worlds 2021. They won against HLE and Fnatic but lost to RNG.

Fnatic played against PSG Talon, HLE, and RNG and lost all three games.

League of Legends roster

PSG Talon

Su “Hanabi” Chia-Hsiang

Kim “River” Dong-woo

Huang “Maple” Yi-Tang

Wong “Unified” Chun Kit

Ling “Kaiwing” Kai Wing

Fnatic

Adam “Adam” Maanane

Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau

Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer

Louis “Bean” Schmitz

Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov

