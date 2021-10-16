×
Create
Notifications

Fnatic vs PSG Talon League of Legends Worlds 2021 Phase 2: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Fnatic&rsquo;s match against PSG Talon could be extremely vital or just a formality, depending on the results of the previous two matches (Image via League of Legends/Sportskeeda)
Fnatic’s match against PSG Talon could be extremely vital or just a formality, depending on the results of the previous two matches (Image via League of Legends/Sportskeeda)
Rishov "Vergil" Mukherjee
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 16, 2021 03:06 PM IST
Feature

The final game from the regular Group C matches in the second round-robin stage at the League of Legends Worlds 2021 is between Fnatic and PSG Talon.

This match could be of utmost importance depending on whether Fnatic wins the previous two games or not. The side is currently 0-3 in terms of wins and losses. They need to win all three games to stand a chance of qualification for the quarter-final stage.

WORLDS ALL ACCESS EP.02 is now live (w/ENG SUBS) What anime is inspiring Maple while at #Worlds2021 ?? #PSG #ICICESTPARIS https://t.co/dLU9JZtF0o

Fnatic has been facing a plethora of internal issues, leading to its abnormally poor performance at the League of Legends Worlds 2021. If they manage to turn things around and win the previous two games on the same day, then this match will make or break their season.

Preview of Fnatic vs PSG Talon at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Predictions

Fnatic was abysmal during the first stage of the round-robin. ADC Upset left the team on account of family issues just days before the start of the group stage. Their jungler Bwipo has also been facing major personal problems.

Overall, the entire team is morally and mentally down, and that is reflecting on their games.

PSG Talon, on the other hand, is showing a new and re-ignited side. They are now much more confident in their gameplay and have managed to remove the various weaknesses which led to their exit from the Mid Season Invitation 2021.

FOCUSED 😈 #WORLDS2021 https://t.co/fvXShJOAMm

Considering the recent form, PSG Talon should be able to win this match. However, if Fnatic can turn things around and win its previous games against Royal Never Give Up (RNG) and Hanwha Life Esports (HLE), they will be giving their all to win this one and move to the quarter-final stage.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and PSG Talon have faced each other only once at the League of Legends Worlds 2021. The latter won that match and are 1-0 in head-to-head matchups.

When and where to watch

Fnatic vs PSG Talon will be telecast on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games. The match will be live on the official LoL esports website as well on October 17.

Previous results

PSG Talon previously faced RNG, HLE, and Fantic in the first round-robin stage at the League of Legends Worlds 2021. They won against HLE and Fnatic but lost to RNG.

Fnatic played against PSG Talon, HLE, and RNG and lost all three games.

League of Legends roster

PSG Talon

  • Su “Hanabi” Chia-Hsiang
  • Kim “River” Dong-woo
  • Huang “Maple” Yi-Tang
  • Wong “Unified” Chun Kit
  • Ling “Kaiwing” Kai Wing
A story in two parts https://t.co/Seyf8SKb9d

Also Read

Fnatic

  • Adam “Adam” Maanane
  • Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau
  • Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer
  • Louis “Bean” Schmitz
  • Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov
Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will Fnatic be able to close out their season on a high or will they crumble to PSG Talon?

Yes

No

Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी