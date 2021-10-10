Fnatic vs RNG League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head, live stream details, and more

Fnatic and Royal Never Give Up (RNG) are set to face each other on the fourth day of League of Legends Worlds 2021.

Fnatic is one of the teams that is set to carry the hopes of Europe into League of Legends Worlds 2021. They are not the favourites. However, they have the skill that it takes to win a major tournament. On the other hand, RNG is all about precision and methodical play with almost no room for error.

The fact that these teams are polar apart is something that is going to make this match even more interesting to watch.

Fnatic vs RNG at League of Legends Worlds 2021: All you need to know

Predictions

Fnatic had an up-and-down summer split as their form fell off after being at the top for some time. However, they eventually gained their motto back in the playoffs and won every best-of-five series except the one against the MAD Lions.

On the other hand, RNG had a decent showing despite struggling from fatigue on account of playing back-to-back tournaments. RNG got knocked out of the playoffs and managed to qualify for the League of Legends World Championships through regional qualifiers.

This match will be a close one. However, RNG is much more consistent and disciplined. Therefore, RNG should win this match in the end.

Head-to-Head results

Fnatic and RNG have faced each other several times in the past. They first played in the quarter-finals of League of Legends Worlds 2017. RNG won that match 3-2.

Their second face-off was in the MSI 2018 group stages and the quarter-finals. RNG won all of those matches quite comfortably.

Their final meeting was at League of Legends Worlds 2019, where they faced each other in the group stages and shared one win each.

Overall, RNG is ahead of Fnatic 5-1 in head-to-head matchups.

When and where to watch

Fnatic vs RNG will be live telecast on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games. Fans can also view the match on the official lol esports website. The game will be telecast on October 12, 2021.

Previous results

Fnatic previously played against G2 Esports, Rogue and the MAD Lions in the LEC 2021 playoffs. They won against G2 and Rogue but lost to the MAD Lions.

On the other hand, RNG played against WE Gaming in the regional qualifiers and grabbed an easy victory over them.

Rosters of both the teams

RNG

Yi "Xiaohu" Yuan-Hao

Yan "Wei" Yang-Wei

Yuan "Cryin" Cheng-Wei

Chen "GALA" Wei

Shi "Ming" Sen-Ming

Fnatic

Adam “Adam” Maanane

Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau

Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer

Elias “Upset” Lipp

Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov

Note: These are early predictions for future games. Therefore, the immediate results of Worlds 2021 have not been taken into account.

