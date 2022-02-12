Fnatic vs Team Vitality League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split Week 5: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final game on day two of week five of the League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split is set to be between Fnatic and Team Vitality.

These teams first met each other back during week one of the split. However, back then, Fnatic demolished Team Vitality. Thus, this time, the latter will look to take long-awaited revenge on their title-contender rivals.

Fnatic and Team Vitality are considered the superteams within Europe. Therefore, the expectations from both are pretty high.

Preview of Team Vitality vs Fnatic at League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split

Predictions

Fnatic had a brilliant start to the League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split. They crushed through most of their opposition and asserted dominance spectacularly.

Fnatic has only lost three games so far, against Rogue, G2 Esports, and EXCEL. The match against EXCEL was filled with individual mistakes, while the ones against Rogue and G2 were quite close.

Overall, Fnatic has never been dominated by any team, and it usually takes immense team play to take them down.

On the other hand, Team Vitality has either been very good or very bad. Their first week was a disaster. However, they soon got their form back and won several games.

However, this form did not stay on for long as they again ended up dropping games disastrously. Some wins were scrappy, which dented their tag as a superteam.

Overall, Fnatic is definitely in better shape than Team Vitality and should win this match-up comfortably.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and Team Vitality have had a total of 27 encounters until now. The former has grabbed 19 victories, while Team Vitality has only notched seven wins, with one tie ending in a draw.

Livestream details

Team Vitality vs Fnatic will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games and LEC on February 12.

Previous results

Previously, Fnatic played against SK Gaming in League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split and comfortably won that game.

On the other hand, Team Vitality played against EXCEL at the LEC and lost that match in quite a surprising fashion.

LEC 2022 rosters

Fnatic

Martin “Wunder” Nordahl Hansen

Ivan “Razork” Martin Diaz

Marek “Humanoid” Brazda

Elias “Upset” Lipp

Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov

Team Vitality

Also Read Article Continues below

Barney "Alphari" Morris

Oskar "Selfmade" Boderek

Luka "Perkz" Perkovic

Matyas "Carzzy" Orsag

Labros "Labrov" Papoutsakis

Edited by Ravi Iyer