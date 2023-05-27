5 most followed educational streamers on Twitch

Educational streamers on platforms like Twitch have gained significant popularity as they combine entertainment with informative content, offering viewers an engaging way to learn various subjects and skills. With diverse specialties ranging from science and history to art, music, coding, gaming, and more, these content creators cater to a wide range of interests and fields of knowledge.

What sets these educational streamers apart is their ability to build strong communities around their content. They attract viewers who are eager to expand their knowledge and connect with like-minded individuals. By fostering a supportive and inclusive atmosphere, these content creators encourage viewers to ask questions, share insights, and collaborate, creating a sense of camaraderie and intellectual growth.

Whether viewers want to learn a new skill, delve into a specific subject, or simply expand their knowledge, educational streamers offer a valuable resource. Their streams serve as accessible platforms for interactive learning, where viewers can actively participate in the educational journey.

Since the umbrella for such content creators is too broad and comprehensive, this list identifies streamers who are the most followed within their respective areas of expertise.

8bitdrummer and 4 other educational Twitch streamers with massive followings

1) CodingGarden

As the name suggests, CodingGarden is a popular streamer and educator who has established a thriving community centered around coding and programming. He has a total of 60.2K followers on Twitch.

With a passion for sharing knowledge and creating a welcoming environment, CodingGarden offers a unique approach to learning and engaging with coding concepts. During livestreams on platforms like Twitch and YouTube, the content creator explores various aspects of software development, web development, and programming languages.

Viewers can expect to witness real-time coding sessions, project walkthroughs, and discussions on best practices. From beginner-friendly tutorials to advanced coding challenges, CodingGarden caters to a wide range of skill levels.

2) AaronBlaiseArt

AaronBlaiseArt, formerly known as The Art of Aaron Blaise, is a Twitch channel dedicated to the world of art, led by the renowned artist and former Disney animator Aaron Blaise.

With a focus on traditional animation, character design, and wildlife art, Blaise shares his wealth of knowledge and expertise through live instructional sessions and engaging demonstrations. Viewers have the opportunity to learn valuable techniques, receive insightful tips, and witness the creative process firsthand.

Blaise's streams provide a unique and educational experience, allowing aspiring artists to enhance their skills and gain inspiration from his years of experience in the art industry. Despite not being an active streamer, his Twitch channel has amassed a commendable total of 12.7K followers.

3) 8bitdrummer

The next entry on this list takes care of all the aspiring drummers out there. Jerod Collins, popularly known as 8bitdrummer, is an esteemed Twitch streamer who not only showcases his exceptional drumming skills but also offers a wealth of educational content to his 427K followers.

With a focus on live drum performances of iconic video game music, 8bitdrummer skillfully combines rhythm and nostalgia, creating an immersive experience.

Beyond the captivating performances, 8bitdrummer engages with his audience, sharing insights into his creative process and providing valuable lessons on drumming techniques. His streams not only entertain but also educate, making them a valuable resource for drumming enthusiasts looking to enhance their skills and delve into the world of video game music.

4) ExtraCredits

Created by Daniel Floyd and James Portnow, ExtraCredits is a renowned educational channel that has made its mark on Twitch and YouTube. With a focus on various subjects, including history, they offer informative and engaging content that captivates audiences.

Through their unique blend of animation and storytelling, ExtraCredits brings history to life, making it accessible and enjoyable for viewers. Their streams dive into significant historical events, figures, and concepts, shedding light on lesser-known aspects and providing fresh perspectives.

ExtraCredits' commitment to educational entertainment has garnered them a dedicated following. They continue to deliver enriching and entertaining content that expands knowledge and fosters a love for learning.

The ExtraCredits channel currently has over 37.7K followers on Twitch. The Extra History YouTube channel has an impressive count of 2.76 million subscribers.

5) Purge

Wrapping up this list is a prominent figure in the MOBA circles, more specifically the DotA2 community, Kevin "Purge" Godec.

With a focus on Dota 2, Purge has established himself as a leading authority in the game. His Twitch streams offer a unique blend of entertainment and education, providing valuable insights and analysis of gameplay mechanics, strategies, and hero guides.

Purge's educational content extends beyond livestreams. He has created extensive tutorial videos and guides that break down complex concepts, making them accessible to both new and experienced players. His dedication to helping others improve their Dota 2 skills has earned him a large and dedicated following, which amounts to over 238K followers on Twitch and 383K subs on YouTube.

