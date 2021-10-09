Following data leak, new Twitch extension allows viewers to see streamer ranks next to their names

The massive Twitch data leak is still dominating community headlines. Close to 125 GB worth of data leaks revealed information such as file codes, passwords, and details about new projects. However, what has caught the most attention is that the data leak revealed streamer salaries as well.

The salaries of prominent streamers such as xQc, HasanAbi, Pokimane, Sykkuno, and many others were revealed. Furthermore, the leak listed all of the data from September 2019 to 2021.

The streamers were ranked according to their pay. Interestingly, a Twitter user named Ottomated came up with a Twitch extension which lets users see streamers' rankings right beside their names.

Twitch extension makes it easier to keep track of streamer rankings

One of the most contentious points with respect to the Twitch leak was the streamer rankings. While xQc is the second highest paid streamer on Twitch, the platform's heartthrob, Pokimane, ranked 39, much to everybody's surprise.

Streamers have been making fun of this data breach by referring to each other and themselves as their assigned rankings. However, it was difficult for people to keep track of the rank held by each streamer.

And this was where Ottomated's Twitch extension came to their rescue.

bella lovejoy 🪨🧠 @WILBURFlCATION I know this twitch leak is pretty serious and shit but all of the streamers referring to themselves and others by their number on the list has got to be one of the funniest things they've all come together to do I know this twitch leak is pretty serious and shit but all of the streamers referring to themselves and others by their number on the list has got to be one of the funniest things they've all come together to do https://t.co/yoip6WMVgB

The Twitch extension enables viewers to see rankings right beside the streamers' titles. Ottomated has provided an example of the same in one of his tweets.

While most people are excited to see this feature in effect, some have very valid questions about it. The rankings on the list provided will remain valid for a very short period of time, since they are constantly fluctuating. However, Ottomated addressed their queries.

Maxson#0557 @V_Maxson @Ottomated_ This seems like a waste of time and effort. How will it update? This information changes on an almost weekly basis.Fantastic idea, but unfortunately doesn't seem like it would be useful at all in the long run. @Ottomated_ This seems like a waste of time and effort. How will it update? This information changes on an almost weekly basis.Fantastic idea, but unfortunately doesn't seem like it would be useful at all in the long run.

Ottomated @Ottomated_ @V_Maxson it's a meme that took me 15 minutes to code. I don't give a shit @V_Maxson it's a meme that took me 15 minutes to code. I don't give a shit

Although this data will soon be outdated, the feature itself is quite innovative and intriguing. In fact, if worked upon seriously, it can be a very useful facet of Twitch in the future.

