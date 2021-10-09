Following data leak, new Twitch extension allows viewers to see streamer ranks next to their names

The massive Twitch data leak is still dominating community headlines. Close to 125 GB worth of data leaks revealed information such as file codes, passwords, and details about new projects. However, what has caught the most attention is that the data leak revealed streamer salaries as well.
The salaries of prominent streamers such as xQc, HasanAbi, Pokimane, Sykkuno, and many others were revealed. Furthermore, the leak listed all of the data from September 2019 to 2021.
The streamers were ranked according to their pay. Interestingly, a Twitter user named Ottomated came up with a Twitch extension which lets users see streamers' rankings right beside their names.
Twitch extension makes it easier to keep track of streamer rankings
One of the most contentious points with respect to the Twitch leak was the streamer rankings. While xQc is the second highest paid streamer on Twitch, the platform's heartthrob, Pokimane, ranked 39, much to everybody's surprise.
Streamers have been making fun of this data breach by referring to each other and themselves as their assigned rankings. However, it was difficult for people to keep track of the rank held by each streamer.
And this was where Ottomated's Twitch extension came to their rescue.
The Twitch extension enables viewers to see rankings right beside the streamers' titles. Ottomated has provided an example of the same in one of his tweets.
While most people are excited to see this feature in effect, some have very valid questions about it. The rankings on the list provided will remain valid for a very short period of time, since they are constantly fluctuating. However, Ottomated addressed their queries.
Although this data will soon be outdated, the feature itself is quite innovative and intriguing. In fact, if worked upon seriously, it can be a very useful facet of Twitch in the future.