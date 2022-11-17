Forge's Pledge god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE 

Forge's Pledge from this season's Destiny 2 Iron Banner pool is all set to be moved out alongside the Riiswalker Shotgun. The Solar Pulse Rifle was introduced in Season of the Lost, with a small reticle problem. Almost nine months later, it looks like Bungie will keep the weapon out of the pool until Lightfall.

Thankfully, everyone has until November 22 to get the god roll, as farming for the Pulse Rifle could benefit players in the coming days. The available perk pools also hint at its Calibur in both game modes. The following article breaks down the best perk combinations on Forge's Pledge Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best perk combination on Forge's Pledge for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

1) Usage

Forge's Pledge is an Adaptive Framed Pulse Rifle that fires at 390 RPM (rounds per minute). It is currently obtainable from Saladin's inventory in exchange for an Iron Engram. While each drop of the Forge's Pledge cannot guarantee a god roll, players still have enough time to earn a reputation and farm for it.

Having a high fire rate, players can use this Solar weapon in both PvP and PvE. It can be paired with damage and utility perks, making it useful for endgame content. Additionally, the implementation of Solar 3.0 has made things interesting for many weapon types.

To top it off, Bungie recently made significant changes to Adaptive Pulse Rifles, buffing their precision damage in PvP from 30.4 to 31.5, increasing damage per burst with base stats from 91.2 to 94.2. Hence, damage perks such as Rampage or Multi Kill Clip can reduce the weapon's TTK (time to kill) even more.

2) PvE god roll

Forge's Pledge PvE god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Aside from shutting down Solar shields in high-tier content, Forge's Pledge is a decent weapon to clear adds (additional enemies). This Solar Pulse Rifle can synergize extensively from solo Lost Sectors to Grandmaster Nightfall. The best perk combinations for Forge's Pledge in Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for recoil control and Handling.

Tactical Mag for magazine size, Stability, and Reload Speed.

Auto-Loading Holster for reloading the weapon after holstering for 2.5 seconds.

Wellspring for 8% ability energy with kills can be divided among three abilities.

Rampage is a great perk to replace Wellspring, as it can add 33% damage to the weapon. One for All is another damage perk that can be activated by hitting three opponents, granting a 35% increase in damage.

3) PvP god roll

Forge's Pledge PvP god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

For PvP, players will want to shut down their opponents quickly. Hence, they will need to land all the shots from one burst precisely on their opponent's head, which further calls for both Stability and damage to the weapon. The best perk combinations on Forge's Pledge for Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Smallbore for Stability and Range.

Accurized Rounds for more Range.

Surplus for increased Handling, Reload Speed, and Stability based on the number of fully charged abilities.

Rampage for 33% more damage on the weapon after kills.

Other perks, such as Tunnel Vision and Iron Grip, are great perk options for PvP.

Poll : 0 votes